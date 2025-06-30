Bonang Matheba turned a year older on Wednesday 25 June 2025 and marked the occasion in style

Instead of responding to social media debates about her age, Bonang Matheba made her inaugural trip to Japan

Bonang Matheba also used the trip to Japan to address speculation regarding her relationship with David Phume

Bonang Matheba jetted off to Japan as part of her birthday celebrations.

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba had a birthday to remember. The media personality, who turned a year older on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, has been living her best life in celebration of her birthday.

The reality TV star had a photoshoot to celebrate her birthday, and a dinner organised by her mother Charlotte Mokoena to top it off. The birthday dinner also served as a reunion for Bonang and a special guest.

As she turned a year older, her age sparked debate about her personal life. Instead of catching feelings, Bonang decided to catch flights and visit a country she had never visited before just to spoil herself on her birthday.

Why is Bonang Matheba visiting Japan for the first time?

On Sunday 29 June 2025, Bonang Matheba took to her X account and shared that she had finally ticked off an item on her bucket list. The entrepreneur revealed that she finally got to visit Tokyo, Japan. The post was captioned:

“…I FINALLY get to visit Tokyo, Japan. 🥹 Happy birthday TO ME! 💗🥳”

Apart from her post on X, the lavish media personality has kept her visit to the Asian country under wraps. In a subsequent post, Bonang shared photos of herself in Emirates business class. In her Instagram stories, Matheba revealed that they made a brief stop in Dubai before proceeding to Japan. Other than those updates, Bonang has largely kept her trip to Tokyo away from the prying eyes of the public.

Fans react as Bonang announces Japan vacation

In the comments section under her first post announcing that she was visiting Japan for the first time, several netizens expressed well-wishes and applauded her for spoiling herself on her birthday.

Here are some of the comments:

@manenzhe_samuel said:

“Enjoy sisters. Happy birthday. Eat all the nice food. We will have pork trotters when you come back.”

@Nuchoice_sa gushed:

“That’s amazing! 😍✨ What a perfect birthday gift to yourself — Tokyo is such a dream destination! 🇯🇵🎉 Enjoy every moment and make the most magical memories. Happy Birthday! 🥳🎂💖”

@Lindiwemya12 remarked:

“Make money travel the world 🌎 Starve the distractions, mind your business 💯”

@masego380951 highlighted:

“I don't want to lie you’re living up to your name Bobang and Rabona 💐 Enjoy your trip darling 😘”

@Waylonjunior remarked:

“Wathatha i-flight, wa -off ramp to Tokyo. Levels Zikhona💯, not even SARS can audit this lifestyle. 😅”

Bonang Matheba uses Japan trip to debunk breakup rumours

Meanwhile, Bonang Matheba used the Tokyo trip to brush aside rumours regarding to her personal life.

Briefly News reported that shut down rumours of a breakup with David Phume. The influencer poured cold water on the rumours with a short post suggesting that the trip to Japan was Phume's idea.

The breakup claims started when fans noticed Phume's absence from her birthday celebrations and that they had unfollowed each other on social media.

