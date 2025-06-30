Award-winning South African songstress Makhadzi celebrated turning a year older on Monday 30 June 2025

Makhadzi shared a birthday post on her social media pages, showing love to herself and disclosing her greatest wish

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praise for her accomplishments in her 20s

Halala! Beloved South African musician Makhadzi is celebrating her 29th birthday, and the internet is here for it. The award-winning songstress took to her social media accounts, sharing a heartwarming birthday message to herself, which stirred an outpouring of well-wishes from her fans and peers in the entertainment industry.

Taking to her social media accounts on Monday, 30 June 2025, Makhadzi disclosed that she had turned 29 years old. She wished herself a happy birthday and called herself the most gorgeous woman on Earth. She suggested that she is about to end her 20s and let the world know her birthday wish. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world 🌍. 🎂🎉🥳🎈🎊🎁 . I am about to close the calendar. 29 years old. I wish to reach 100 years 😂😭👌🙈. #onewomanstanding”

Makhadzi celebrates 29th birthday with gorgeous photoshoot

As part of her 29th birthday post, the Milandu Bhe songstress posted photos wearing a two-piece cream suit with a black top underneath. Makhadzi completed her business-like look with black ankle boots. She accessorised her look with layered necklaces and hoop earrings.

In some pictures, the reigning Metro FM Awards artist of the year is holding a bouquet, standing in front of a mirror. The beautifully arranged bouquet had cream, pale yellow and soft pink roses. The pink roses are grouped in the centre, forming the letter M.

See the post below:

Fans and peers wish Makhadzi a happy birthday

Fans and entertainment industry peers such as DJ Sbu and Moozlie filled the comments section with well-wishes and celebrated her achievements despite her age.

Here are some of the reactions:

djsbulive gushed:

“Happy Birthday, Queen. We love you and may God continue to bless you and your family.”

Moozlie said:

“Happy Birthday, Queen! 🫶🏾✨”

bongiwe_moosa_ replied:

“Happy birthday to you, sweetheart. I’m sharing a birthday with a special woman in SA 🙏💕🫂🤗🎊🎉🥳🎈”

davinyotamusic responded:

“Happy birthday to you! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things. Wishing you a year ahead that's as kind and bright as you are ❤️🎉💃💃”

vuyelomathosi gushed:

“Happy Birthday, Queen. We are so proud of how far you’ve come before reaching your 30s. Ndaaa❤️🔥🤝🏾”

Makhadzi accuses boyfriend of abuse

Meanwhile, Makhadzi's birthday comes days after she made damning allegations against her boyfriend.

Briefly News reported that Makhadzi accused her unnamed boyfriend of assault in a series of Facebook posts.

On Wednesday evening, 25 June 2025, Makhadzi shared a clip accusing her ex-boyfriend of assaulting her. In the video, she revealed a scar on her forehead as evidence to back her allegations.

In a series of Facebook posts shared on Thursday, 26 June 2025, Makhadzi explained that she had decided to make the abuse public because her life was in danger. She said her unnamed boyfriend had threatened to end her life if she released her upcoming album, which she said contains more tales of her abuse.

