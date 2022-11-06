Makhadzi has celebrated her hit song featuring Papa Penny titled Milandu Bhe reaching a major milestone

Taking to her social media pages, the award-winning singer and dancer announced that the hit had garnered over R300k views in a day

The Mjolo hitmaker also promised to release her highly anticipated album on 11 November 2022

There is no doubt that Makhadzi is a superstar. The star has been making waves in the music industry in Mzansi and beyond.

Makhadzi has shared that her new song 'Milandu Bhe' featuring Papa Penny reached 300k views in a day. Image: @makhadzisa and @papa_penny_fans_page.

The star has been consistently dropping back-to-back hits since her arrival on the music scene. Over the years, the Limpopo-born singer and dancer has released hits such as Matorokisi, Ghanama and the famous Mjolo.

Heading to her Twitter page on 5 November 2022, Makhadzi revealed that her new hit single featuring the legendary Papa Penny was making waves on streaming platforms. The ecstatic star shared that Milandu Bhe had amassed over 300k views in one day.

She also promised her fans that her highly anticipated album was dropping on 11 November. She joked about how everyone, including the government, was waiting for the album. She wrote:

"Milandu reached 300k in 1 day … the album will be out on 11 November. If I don’t drop it please call the police to arrest me because even the government is waiting for my album."

Social media users took to the comments section to share that they were anxiously waiting for the hitmaker's body of work.

@DifferenceSA said:

"You said this Friday mos, you and that government don't deliver on time."

@Wandile_Ntini commented:

"You’ve been Mzansi biggest female artist if not overall biggest artist for a couple years now."

