A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video showcasing a coat from Mr Price

The viral footage shows Khanyisile trying on a stylish trench coat priced at R399,99

She fell in love with the winter clothing item and so did her online audience as they responded with their likeliness of buying it

A woman fell in love with a stylish trench coat from Mr Price. image: @khanyisilefrance

Source: TikTok

A South African woman had Mzansi fashion lovers rushing to Mr Price.

Woman shows off stylish trench coat

Khanyisile (@khanyisilefrance) posted a TikTok video showing a stylish trench coat she found at Mr Price recently.

In the clip, Khanyisile is heard explaining how she wouldn't regularly buy an item for over R300 at Mr Price but just couldn't resist not buying the R399,99 coat when she stumbled upon it at the store.

Khanyisile also showed herself trying the coat on in-store in the fitting rooms, expressing how much she fell in love with it.

According to Hockerty, trench coats are lightweight but great for layering, making them excellent jackets to wear during the fall and spring. If you live somewhere with a mild or warm climate, you can also wear them during the winter.

Mzansi keen to get Mr Price coat

Many netizens expressed a keen interest in buying the exact trench coat for themselves at Mr Price, with someone even considering taking money from their savings just to get it.

Mthimkhulu. Bhucwa replied:

"That trench coat with tight jeans, black sweat top, nice sneakers, cap and tote."

dimphosekonya commented:

"I’m definitely going to buy it, tomorrow even."

Rudzani Roo Mncube responded:

"If I borrow from my savings to buy this coat, will you guys judge me?"

Mpopo commented:

"I was about to pay R2 500 for trench coat. I'm definitely getting this one I like that it’s light beige/milk colour."

Ms Yellow asked:

"Is the trench coat warm or do you need to layer?"

SbahleM commented:

"I feel like I am going to stop breathing if I don’t buy this coat, it’s literally perfect! The quality has improved from last year."

Zandyhlabangane responded:

"Lol, same, shame. I will be like, no way, I’m not spending this much at Mr Price."

paleshkpfo4 said:

"I went to Leg, and they told me the trench was R600 something. The way I said, 'Noooooooo,' everyone in the store started laughing, there is no way."

nomfundo_mthimkhulu said:

"I can’t decide between this trench coat from MRP/Pick n Pay and Legit, someone help me!"

Mzansi woman shares plug for affordable and stylish coats in Benoni

In another story, Briefly News reported that winter is fast approaching in Mzansi and one woman took to social media to plug netizens with the perfect store to purchase stylish coats.

A TikTok video by @_artisticqueen shows the woman going to a shop called World's Greatest Coat Store in Benoni, Johannesburg, where she tried on several stylish and affordable coats.

In the clip, @_artisticqueen is seen modelling some good quality coats that caught her eye, with prices ranging from R130 to R290.

