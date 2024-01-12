A woman reaped what she sewed as she emptied her box or skhaftin of savings after a year

The lady saved R100 every day and made R36,500 at the time she decided to empty her box

Online users reacted to her saving strategy, with many inspired and planning to start saving

A woman empties her year's savings. Images: @keabetswekea846

Source: TikTok

A South African woman emptied her skhaftin or lunchbox of savings.

In a TikTok video shared by @keabetswekea846, the woman is seen at her home with a big box filled with cash notes. She emptied it on the table.

TikTok users were amased. They asked for saving tips.

According to the TikTokker, the lady saved R100 every day for a year. She said the total savings she made was R36,500.

"She said she saved R100 a day, so meaning she saved R36,500 and she saved every day for a year."

See the lady taking out her savings

TikTokkers feel inspired

The video got over 14,000 likes, with many online users applauding the woman and feeling inspired by the savings.

@LadySiya said:

"I tried this with a 5ltr bottle and I made a mistake of telling my mom."

@Lilly shared:

"I bought safe & so far I save R20 each day. Instead of buying bread I cook papa."

@MT_Ngwana joked:

"Guy's tell me how do you sleep knowing that you have a skhafthini full of cash hlee...? Because nna i would be shopping all weekend "

@Mvelase H shared:

"Wow well done mama don't stop dear you are strong.R36 500 that' lot of money my dear...Keep up a good work."

@Boitumelo said:

"You motivate me my DEAREST I ASK God to give wise and perseverance to Do likewise THANKS."

@Mma Bezuidenhout commented:

"Wow this is inspiring but 100rand a day pheeww it's a lot. I'll do 30rand a day"

@Bishop Maila 4 wrote:

"Weldone ❤️✌✌✌"

@mamana mommy said:

"Great inspiration."

@Kholo_k1977 commented:

"Well done, you working hard and disciplined."

Man shares a unique way of saving

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shared a unique way of saving.

@Lebzit took to Twitter to show people he had a card to save money from Cashbuild. People had questions about the card the guy posted, and the man explained how it works in another tweet.

He said the business allows people to put aside whatever amount they have on the card. All that is needed to apply for the account is an ID, bank statement, and payslip.

