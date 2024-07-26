The African National Congress in Tshwane has decided that it would step back from pushing to have Mayor Cillier Brink removed

It withdrew its motion of no confidence against Brink and continues to show interest in forming a government of local unity

South Africans laughed at the party as many joked that Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille was calling the shots

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Tshwane Mayor Cillier Brink will not face a motion of no confidence. Image: Elizabeth Sejake/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE—Tshwane's mayor, Cilliers Brink, survived to be mayor for another day after the African National Congress withdrew its motion of no confidence against him.

ANC withdraws motion of no confidence

According to SABC News, the party initially called for a motion of no confidence, accusing Brink of sinking the city into the ground. However, the party's regional secretary, George Matjila, said the party is more interested in engaging political parties that want to be part of a government of local unity.

He added that the party needs 50 plus one votes in the City Council for the motion of no confidence to be successful. At the same time, the party wants to focus more on building relations with other parties.

South Africans roast the ANC

Netizens on Facebook mocked the ANC. Some applauded them.

Yogan Damodharan said:

"The ANC must now remain humble because it is going to lose more votes during the local government elections."

Zakhele King P Petse said:

"ANC should be removed altogether from the national government."

Thabani T-Man Shandu said:

"Helen Zille threatened to dismiss Ramaphosa."

Motsok Modisane said:

"Municipal elections are around the corner. The ANC wants to bring a new mayor in and start everything over again."

Nqunde Keo said:

"They are afraid the DA will come with their own to Ramaphosa."

Johannesburg Mayor faced a motion of no confidence

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Joburg's mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, faced a motion of no confidence in 2023.

ActionSA tabled a motion of no confidence against him after he was accused of corruption and running a Ponzi scheme, among other things.

