Cope Is Not Happy About the IEC Giving the ANC Special Treatment

Congress of the People's Willy Madisha did not mince his words about the ruling party and its relationship with IEC

Madisha believes that the IEC has been giving the ANC preferential treatment in relation to the next elections in November

COPE also stated that the country erred by voting the ANC back in power and stated these elections were an opportunity to fix mistakes

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission has been criticised by the Congress of the People (COPE) for being supposedly owned by the governing party, the ANC.

COPE remarks come after the IEC stated that it would allow political parties to register its candidates once again, after the Constitutional Court ruled that elections should happen no later than 1 November, according to TimesLIVE.

Cope does not agree with IEC's decision to reopen candidate elections after the ANC missed the original deadline. Image Willie Madisha

Source: Facebook

COPE deputy president Willy Madisha, addressed members of the press on Thursday and did not hold back on his criticism of the commission and their handling of the upcoming municipal elections.

Madisha found it concerning that the election timetable was already making rounds on social media platforms over the week, ahead of political organisations being given the new timetable.

Madisha also spoke out on the fact ANC withdrew its application to have candidate registration before the information was made public. He added that opposition parties are not afforded the same treatment as the ANC which brings the IEC's credibility to question.

“The IEC is treating the ANC with special privilege by arming them with information that other political parties are not afforded,” said Madisha.

COPE says South Africans shouldn't have voted for the ANC

Madisha stated that South African citizens should have not given the ANC another term. He added that people have the opportunity to rectify this mistake at the next elections and they should do so, according to EWN.

Unlike the ANC, COPE says it managed to register all their candidates in time and have cast their name in the hat in all provinces.

People share their thoughts on COPE's remarks

COPE's remarks about the IEC and ANC did not go unnoticed online. Social media users seemed to have mixed reactions to the political party.

One Twitter user was surprised to see COPE in the media while believing that perhaps COPE might be onto something about the ANC owning the IEC.

Here are a few comments:

@simoolman said:

"Does COPE still exist?"

@Sosa_drip_ said:

"COPE is a dead horse what happened to their leader he is nowhere to be seen."

@DumaMlindazwe said:

"He was once a member of the ANC. Maybe he knows something."

@Alpha35623587 said:

"Why do you think it is that ANC comrades can boldly say "we will rule until Jesus comes back?" Black people in this country are too slow yeses.. they couldn't even figure out their favourite party was involved in the assassination of Chris Hani right after betraying these blacks."

IEC's decision to reopen candidate registrations result in negative reactions

Briefly News previously reported that multiple oppositions will take to the court in an effort to try to halt the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s choice to reopen the candidate registration process before the local government elections.

The news comes from a ConCourt ruling that the municipal elections be held between 27 October and 1 November. It also advised that voters' registrations should begin.

The IEC has expressed that the decision made involving the upcoming elections was the only option as they felt respecting of voters and their rights was the main priority.

John Steenhuisen leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called the actions of the commission reckless, according to EWN.

