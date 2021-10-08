Joburg ANC Promises 150 000 Jobs in 1st Week: “Another Empty Election Promise”

In light of the upcoming elections, the African National Congress (ANC) has pledged to generate 150 000 new jobs

Dada Morero, regional secretary of the ANC, claimed that the pledge will be fulfilled on the ANC's first day in office

Morero stated that the promised job opportunities will come through initiatives similar to the Jozi@Work initiative

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - In view of the impending local government elections, the ANC has vowed to create 150 000 new jobs if they receive the backing of the city of Johannesburg on 1 November.

ActionSA Chairman Herman Mashaba dubbed it "another ANC corruption project".

During an interview with a well-known publication, ANC Regional Secretary Dada Morero stated that the party has vowed to generate 150 000 jobs on its first day in office while urging the people to trust the ANC to keep its promises.

The ANC in Johannesburg has promised to make available 150 000 jobs if they are successful on 1 November. Image: Michele Spatari/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Morero went on to say that the promised employment opportunities will stem from programmes similar to the Jozi@Work project and assistance for bakery start-up ventures, which reportedly employed around 5 000 people.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Following reports by News24, Morero placed blame for the delay in the planned ventures to create employment opportunities on the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the results of their governance in specific regions.

According to TimesLIVE, a recent address by President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the party's apparent intention to prioritise the creation of employment prospects for people joining the labour force for the first time.

South Africans are perplexed by the big undertaking the ANC has made

@LesegoM16825790 wrote:

"Another scam - 150 000 jobs. Allegedly, interviews will be at some dodgy building in JHB CBD called Luthuli House, pass that building, dodgy things are happening in that building."

@HermanHG shared:

"MILLIONS unemployed, yet only 150 000 jobs? Sounds like another empty election promise."

@SheldonMorais shared:

"The operative word being “promises”. The ANC’s track record for executing on its promises and many excellent policies doesn’t speak to this being realised."

Phoenix: ANC expected to take DA to SAHRC over “racist” campaigning

In other news about the ruling party, Briefly News previously reported that the South African Human Rights Commission should expect to receive a grievance from the African National Congress about the Democratic Alliance's controversial Phoenix posters.

On Thursday, 7 October, ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte visited the community north of Durban to address the issue head-on and assess the situation ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

The posters were conceptualised by DA KZN Chairperson Dean Macpherson, which capitalised on the racial tension in the community following the civil unrest in July. The signboards read: "The ANC called you racists," and "The DA calls you heroes."

Source: Briefly.co.za