Bheki Cele recently spoke with Greytown residents about the likelihood of prohibiting the sale of alcohol on election day

Locals had diverse reactions to the announcement with many declaring their support for the ANC; however, others need more convincing before casting their vote

The ban on alcohol sales is likely to be implemented in light of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision that November 1 will be a public holiday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GREYTOWN - Minister of Police and ANC national executive committee member Bheki Cele conversed with locals recently and announced the possibility of alcohol sales being prohibited on election day.

The speculations around alcohol sales came amidst a campaign tour in the Mhlabathini area in Greytown. Attracting mixed responses from the locals, the news along with the campaign saw many vowing to support the ANC while others require further convincing before placing their vote.

Cele expressed to the locals during the campaign tour that the restriction on alcohol sales would likely be implemented in light of the recent announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing November 1 as a holiday in order to allow South Africans to cast their votes.

South Africans have shared mixed responses to Bheki Cele stating that alcohol sales may be banned on election day. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports by IOL, the ANC have had their fair share of struggles with regards to obtaining and maintaining Governance in the Umvoti Local Municipality with the leading party maintaining Governance by a slim margin.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Following reports by The South African, the assumed prohibition of alcohol follows the release of an advisory memo drafted by South Africa’s Ministerial Advisory Council. The memo highlights recommendations for government to take into consideration ahead of the elections.

Social media users remain baffled about the alleged alcohol sales ban

@bthsmart said:

"On what grounds? The disaster management act? How can they possibly argue this is a Covid thing when not for any other day? I don't care that much, but I'm sure this is unconstitutional."

@fulumbaimbai shared:

"As part of Level 1, alcohol may be sold on a public holiday. What would inform the decision to prohibit the sale of alcohol? He is obsessed with power and control."

@Sasalurv wrote:

"That’s all he’s concerned about!"

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces election day as a public holiday, South Africans say they will vote

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken heed to the calls to make 1 November, the date of the local government a public holiday considering the fact the date is on a Monday.

With that, Ramaphosa has officially announced that South Africans can head to the polls without having to worry about going to work. Briefly News asked our Facebook followers if they would be voting on 1 November now that it is a public holiday.

Sandile Sibisi said:

"Nice long weekend to vote out the ANC."

Lungi Nhlapo said:

"Yes we need to vote, any vote against the ANC will make a difference "

Tavia Mashobane Mntungwa said:

"No voting until the Eskom issue is sorted out and Zuma's cases have been cleared out."

Source: Briefly.co.za