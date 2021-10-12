President Cyril Rampahosa announced on Tuesday that 1 November, the day of the municipal elections will be a public holiday

Ramaphosa has called on all South Africans who have registered to vote to go out to the polls and vote

Some South Africans say that they will be heading to the polling stations if it means voting out the African National Congress

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken heed to the calls to make 1 November, the date of the local government a public holiday considering the fact the date is on a Monday.

With that, Ramaphosa has officially announced that South Africans can head to the polls without having to worry about going to work.

1 November has been officially declared a public holiday by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Filip Singer

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 12 October and Ramaphosa has urged all South African citizens who are registered to take the opportunity and make use of their right to vote, according to EWN.

Ramaphosa also reminded voters that they can only cast their votes at polling stations where they are registered. He also asked that people should follow all Covid 19 regulations while queuing to vote, reports News24.

South Africans react to 1 November becoming a public holiday

Briefly News asked Facebook followers ould be voting on 1 November now that it is a public holiday.

Here's what they had to say:

Vuvu Mahola Vetyeka said:

"Yes im voting and for the very first time im not voting ANC, il donate my vote to another party."

Malisa Mahlathi Nocie Tukani said:

"I will vote ❌ just for fun bcz am not working am not receiving that R350 but I will ❌."

Jabulane Sbusiso said:

"I'm waiting for them to say no Vaccination no vote"

Sandile Sibisi said:

"Nice long weekend to vote out the ANC."

Lungi Nhlapo said:

"Yes we need to vote, any vote against the anc will make a difference "

Tavia Mashobane Mntungwa said:

"No voting until the Eskom issue is sorted out and Zuma's cases hv been cleared out."

Sinah Mahoholi Thapelo Mofokeng said:

"If one political party has been in position for so many years of experience and people still have problems and close to 3 decades later,is there any hope really that a new political party will do better or we will have to wait many more years for them to come up with something that can work? I don’t see myself in the qeue this year!!!!batla tiya lengwele!!"

Ramaphosa reacts to Zuma’s message calling on people to vote for the ANC

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a video shared earlier in the week by the JG Zuma Foundation in which former president Jacob Zuma urges citizens to vote for the ANC.

Ramaphosa revealed that he had not seen the video in question but welcomes Zuma's support and that it is something that a true member of the ruling party would do.

He wished Zuma well and hoped that he had a speedy recovery. Ramaphosa added that he wants the Zuma family the space it needs to look after the former president according to the SABC.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa was campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal when he took a moment to comment on Zuma's video.

Source: Briefly.co.za