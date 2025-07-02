A woman caused a stir on social media after boldly calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a fool during what appeared to be an interview or podcast recording

She stated that regardless of his age or relationship to anyone, including whether he was family or an ancestor, her opinion of the president remains unchanged

The video sparked debate among South Africans who are frustrated with ongoing issues like unemployment, poor service delivery, and rising costs despite Ramaphosa's background

A woman has set social media ablaze after sharing her brutally honest opinion about President Cyril Ramaphosa in a video that quickly went viral.

Content creator @mtk.matshusa from Cape Town shared the clip on 30th June with the simple caption:

"Yhooo this lady."

In the video, the woman sits confidently on a couch speaking into a microphone, delivering her unfiltered thoughts about South Africa's current president with complete conviction.

The woman didn't hold back when expressing her feelings about Ramaphosa, stating firmly:

"Cyril Ramaphosa is a fool, whether he's 50, 70 or 100 years old, he is a fool. He could be my brother, your brother, your father, he could be my ancestor, I don't care... the man is a fool."

Her bold statement reflects the growing frustration many South Africans feel towards the current government. Despite Ramaphosa's extensive business background and education, which many hoped would bring positive change to the country, citizens continue to face serious challenges.

Many South Africans are experiencing the harsh reality of high unemployment rates, poor service delivery, and constantly rising costs of living. The inflation affecting necessities has hit ordinary families hard, with little relief in sight. These persistent problems have left many questioning whether the current leadership is capable of bringing the promised improvements.

The woman's frank assessment likely resonates with citizens who expected significant changes when Ramaphosa took office, especially given his contrast to previous leadership. Unlike former President Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa came into office with impressive credentials and widespread hope for transformation.

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The video attracted varied responses from South Africans, with some supporting her bold stance and others questioning her approach.

@ronny_shipalana agreed:

"She's right, he's a sellout."

@chisikule_christian commented:

"Result of lack of father's discipline 😭😭"

@nyatshavhungwa_tsharane celebrated:

"Give that lady a Bell's 🎊🎊🎊"

@arson_suave defended:

"I believe he is more of a strategic person than other leaders who go headfirst into a pool of fire."

@aminah_abubakar_ngubane noted:

"But this is Malema's daily preaching moss 😩"

@annah_mankwana joked:

"Let me pretend like I did not view this."

The president's background and achievements

According to The Presidency Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa was born on 17 November 1952 in Johannesburg and has had a distinguished career spanning law, labour activism, and business. He obtained his law degree from UNISA in 1981 and founded the National Union of Mineworkers in 1982, growing its membership from 6,000 to 300,000 during his leadership.

Ramaphosa played a crucial role in South Africa's transition to democracy, serving as head of the ANC's negotiation team and overseeing the drafting of the country's democratic Constitution. After leaving politics temporarily, he built the successful Shanduka Group and established foundations focused on education and development. He was sworn in as President in February 2018 and was re-elected following the 2024 elections.

