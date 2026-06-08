Mihlali Ndamase was seen at the Monaco Grand Prix alongside a Nigerian striker linked to English Premier League football, triggering fresh romance speculation

Social media footage from the high-profile event quickly spread online, intensifying public interest in their reported connection

Neither party has confirmed the rumours, leaving fans divided as past links between the pair resurface in online conversations

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Mihlali Ndamase was under the spotlight this weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix after she was spotted with an English Premier League football star, sparking fresh dating rumours.

The South African influencer, who has previously spoken about being childless, was seen spending time with 25-year-old Nigerian footballer Toluwase Arokodare, who is reportedly on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. The club recently also featured former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi, adding further local football interest to the story.

Arokodare began his professional journey in Nigeria before moving to Europe as a young striker. His early development came through lower-tier European leagues, where he built his reputation as a physical and direct forward.

Pictures and clips of Mihlali and the footballer together went viral on social media over the weekend, further fuelling speculation that the two may be romantically involved, with fans closely tracking their movements and interactions.

The pair have not confirmed or denied the relationship, leaving supporters to continue speculating. The rumours first emerged in May 2025 when Mihlali reportedly travelled to Dubai to spend time with him. She also appeared to support him on Instagram Stories after match performances, although Arokodare later denied being in a relationship with the influencer.

Social media reacts to Mihlali and EPL star rumours

Social media users quickly weighed in on the speculation, with mixed reactions ranging from humour to scepticism.

@AHT_YssY:

“Mihlali Ndamase plays in the Premier League 😅.”

@bongyluaziey:

“Mihlali’s new man chillleee… Toluuu Toluuuuuuu ka Mimi 🍾🔥”

@jnrflacko:

“He knows how to play ball.”

@KelvinJ87984:

“Left 38 for 30? Smart man Tolu 😭😂 Monaco GP loading…”

@dube99435:

“Girl she cares about her bank account that’s all.”

@Luhlelo22:

“I believe now it’s all about the bag💰 not the looks😭.”

Mihlali Ndamase past relationship with Leeroy Sidambe revisited

In other developments, social media users have revisited the past relationship between Mihlali Ndamase and businessman Leeroy Sidambe, following renewed public interest in her personal life.

Her recent travel content from Turkey and France reignited discussions online, with fans revisiting her visits to luxury destinations. Some users also referenced past claims that emerged during the breakup period, including jokes about travel expenses and their alleged “baecation” arrangements.

The renewed commentary has once again placed Mihlali at the centre of online debate, as public interest in her personal life continues to grow.

Former Orlando Pirates Star Leaves Premier League Club for France

Briefly News previous reported that former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi will see out the rest of the campaign in France after sealing a loan switch from Wolves to Ligue 1 debutants Paris FC.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international, who was notably absent from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, has been allowed to leave Wolves temporarily in a deal that does not include a purchase clause.

Source: Briefly News