Marshall Munetsi: Former Orlando Pirates Star Leaves Premier League Club for France
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi will see out the rest of the campaign in France after sealing a loan switch from Wolves to Ligue 1 debutants Paris FC.
The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international, who was notably absent from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, has been allowed to leave Wolves on a temporary basis in a deal that does not include a purchase clause. The arrangement is regarded as a short-term measure aimed at securing Munetsi consistent playing time and helping him regain momentum following a difficult spell in England.
Opportunities have been limited for Munetsi this season, with just one start to his name under Edwards, coming in November during the coach’s first match in charge. Beyond that, his appearances have been irregular, largely confined to brief outings from the bench.
A move to Paris FC presents Munetsi with the opportunity to re-establish himself at a club keen to make its mark in the French top flight.
France is familiar territory for Munetsi, who previously spent five years at Stade de Reims after joining the club from Orlando Pirates.
Source: Briefly News
