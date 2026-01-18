Former Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango, now on the books of Richards Bay FC, has shared fresh insight into the personality and working style of Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The 33-year-old Malawian attacker, who previously played under the Moroccan coach during their time together at Marumo Gallants, spoke about the qualities that make Ouaddou stand out, highlighting his natural charisma and deep-rooted love for the sport.

Since taking charge in Soweto, Ouaddou has wasted little time making his mark, guiding Orlando Pirates to two major trophies within the opening months of the campaign. Although his tenure began with mixed performances that sparked early doubt, the Buccaneers have since surged up the Betway Premiership standings.

Reflecting on their time together, Mhango says what struck him most was Ouaddou’s genuine bond with football and the energy he brings to his work.

“Abdeslam is someone who truly lives for football,” Mhango told KickOff. “He understands the game inside out because he has played it. You can see that love in the intensity and commitment his teams show on the training ground.”

According to the Malawi international, those training sessions revealed the coach’s mindset well before the results started to follow.

“When we were at Marumo Gallants, I could already tell at training that this was someone who really enjoyed being there. Just by looking at him, you could see how much he values the game and the moment,” he explained.

Mhango believes that same enthusiasm is now bearing fruit at one of South Africa’s biggest clubs. With Orlando Pirates currently leading the Betway Premiership and holding a match in hand over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, confidence within the squad continues to grow.

He also feels the championship battle will ultimately be decided by desire and work ethic—traits he says are embodied in Ouaddou’s philosophy.

“When it comes to the title race, it will go to the team that wants it more and is willing to put in the work. At Orlando Pirates, the objective this season is clear: to win the league,” Mhango concluded.

Source: Briefly News