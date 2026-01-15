Premier Soccer League star, Andre de Jong, has broken his silence after completing a January move to Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC

The New Zealand international also stated the personal goals he would love to achieve with the Soweto giants at the end of the ongoing season

The former Stellenbosch FC utility player also acknowledged the Buccaneers' supporters, claiming he's aware of their desire for the club this season

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Orlando Pirates' latest signing Andre de Jong has shared his thoughts on joining the Soweto giants this January, while also stating his personal goals for the club.

The 29-year-old New Zealand international quickly established himself as a key figure at Stellenbosch FC after completing his move from Royal AM in January 2023. His consistent displays in the Cape Winelands did not go unnoticed, with Orlando Pirates moving decisively to secure his services at the start of January.

He was part of the Stellenbosch FC side that lost to the Sea Robbers in the MTN8 final earlier this season, which marked the start of Abdeslam Ouaddou's cup success at the Buccaneers this campaign.

De Jong reacts to joining Pirates

Following his switch to Mayfair, De Jong spoke about the transfer, outlining both his personal ambitions and what he hopes the Buccaneers can achieve over the course of the campaign.

He admitted he was delighted to complete the move, acknowledging that a mid-season transfer presents challenges but stressing his eagerness to get match minutes and make a meaningful impact.

De Jong explained that, having previously faced Pirates in cup finals during his time at Stellenbosch, the opportunity to join them was something he found extremely appealing once interest was shown.

Describing the transfer as an exciting new phase in his career, he highlighted the club’s recent success and expressed his desire to contribute to maintaining those high standards.

De Jong states personal goal at Pirates

De Jong added that winning the league is a collective objective within the squad, noting that their strong position at the halfway stage has motivated the team to push even harder during the break.

He also acknowledged the expectations from supporters, particularly the desire to end the club’s league title drought, and said the team is determined to rise to that challenge this season.

On a personal level, De Jong stated that his focus is on giving as much as possible to the team, with winning the league ranking high among his ambitions.

He further explained that he hopes to add goals and attacking contributions to his game, praising Orlando Pirates’ high-intensity pressing style and solid defensive organisation. Ultimately, he aims to give maximum effort whenever selected and play his part in helping the team secure positive results.

Bafana Bafana star reacts after leaving Pirates

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star has broken his silence after leaving Orlando Pirates for a move to their Premier Soccer League rivals this January.

The South African international struggled for games at the Soweto giants before deciding to switch sides in this transfer window.

Source: Briefly News