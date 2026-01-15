Orlando Pirates have suffered a major setback ahead of the second half of the 2025-26 Premier Soccer League season

The Soweto giants will reportedly be without one of their outstanding players for the rest of this campaign due to injury

The Sea Robbers are still on course to win all the domestic titles this season, after earlier claiming the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup trophies

Orlando Pirates have been hit with a major blow ahead of the Premier Soccer League return for the second half of the season, as one of their key players is reportedly being ruled out for the rest of this campaign.

The Soweto giants are currently rated as the best team in the PSL, having enjoyed early success under Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was appointed as Jose Riveiro's replacement in the summer, since the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Moroccan tactician led the Buccaneers to victory in the MTN8 competition and also won the Carling Knockout Cup while defeating his former side, Marumo Gallants, in the final.

The Sea Robbers are top of the Betway Premiership table, two points ahead of defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, and would need maximum concentration in the second half of the season.

Pirates star ruled out of the season

According to recent reports, South African midfielder Sihle Nduli is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

The Pirates midfielder is unlikely to feature for Ouaddou's side this season after undergoing foot surgery during the break and would be on the sidelines for an extended period.

Nduli joined the Sea Robbers on a free transfer in the summer after his contract ended with Stellenbosch FC. He has since been joined at the club by former teammates from the Cape Winelands outfit, Andre de Jong, in January.

Nduli featured 17 times for the Soweto-based club in the opening half of the season, further adding to an already extensive career that now spans 164 senior appearances in total.

The South African midfielder’s unavailability is expected to be a significant setback for the Bucs, as his experience and presence will be difficult for the club to replace.

Solution to Nduli's injury and absence

Orlando Pirates would need to find a replacement for Nduli since he's expected to stay much longer on the sideline after his recent surgery.

The Sea Robbers might need to sign a new midfielder in his position before the January winter transfer window closes.

They've already signed de Jong from Stellenbosch, with Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane joining them from Ouaddou's former club Marumo Gallants. Going all out to sign a cover in the absence of Nduli would be the next thing on Orlando Pirates' agenda.

