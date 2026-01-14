Mama Joy has been honoured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their must-win 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Morocco on Wednesday

The South African supporter appreciated the lovely gesture shown to her from the West African nation ahead of their important fixture

The post made by Mama Joy sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media, especially those who count Nigeria as rivals

South African supporter Joy Chauke, popularly known as "Mama Joy", has received a special gift from Nigeria ahead of their semi-final clash with Morocco at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The Super Eagles are one of the four semi-finalists in the competition after scaling through the Round of 16 and the quarter-final stage.

Nigeria knocked out Algeria in the quarter-finals while Morocco got the better of Cameroon, the same team that defeated Bafana Bafana in the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles are looking forward to making it into the final of the competition, just like they did in the last edition in Ivory Coast when they defeated South Africa in the semis, before Bafana Bafana went on to win the third-place playoffs to clinch the bronze medal.

AFCON 2025 semi-final: Nigeria vs Morocco

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are going into the fixture as favourites as they would be banking on their great form in the competition thus far, and also the advantage of playing on their home turf, plus the backing of their fans.

Walid Regragui's side have only conceded one goal in five games and also has Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz scoring in all games.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have been the most exciting team according to fans who have been following the competition, and this is backed by the number of goals they've scored. They are currently ranked as the team with the most goals.

Eric Chelle's men have the best attack, and it's being led by two former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Mama Joy receives special gift from Nigeria

Ahead of the mouthwatering semi-final clash between Morocco and Nigeria, Mama Joy took to her official X handle to share the gift she received from the West African country.

The popular South African supporter was gifted the Super Eagles jersey alongside a match ticket to watch the match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

She shared the picture of the gift and also appreciated Nigeria for the wonderful gesture in her caption.

"Thanks, Nigeria, for the jersey and the tickets to the semi-final Nigeria vs Morocco," she said on X.

Here is what fans are saying on social media after Mama Joy shared the picture of the gift she received on X.

BLACK PUNTER said:

"When you're back in Mzansi, please take me to your Sangoma."

IamEriOluwa wrote:

"MamaJoy wena nah!!!!!! Now, let's go beat Morocco tomorrow."

Kamikaze shared:

"Watch your back with these people; they might give you a bag. The rest is history."

Molipa responded:

"Mama, do you understand what it means to be patriotic? If you understand that, then it means that you can't come here and boast that you have swapped allegiance now that Bafana is out. You are even bought for a penny, call it a ticket if you like. In my recollection, we are not free."

Mosky_Mothapo responded:

"Vele, we are used to you.....you don't have a backbone when it comes to being faithful to one jersey."

Billy_PMS added:

"Know where you stand as a human being, don't just fall for anything."

Source: Briefly News