Mamelodi Sundowns recorded an emphatic 6–1 victory over ABC Motsepe League outfit Makotopong Bahumi in a friendly encounter played on Friday.

The Tshwane giants have begun their build-up for the second phase of the campaign and are currently holding a training camp in Limpopo.

As part of their preparations, Sundowns took on the Limpopo-based lower-division side and ran out convincing winners, with six different players finding the back of the net.

Striker Peter Shalulile marked his return from a broken jaw surgery with a goal, while Iqraam Rayners also got on the scoresheet. Portuguese imports Reisinho and Miguel Santos likewise contributed goals.

Thapelo Maseko and captain Themba Zwane completed the scoring for Masandawana.

Sundowns will resume competitive football on 19 January with a Betway Premiership clash against Orbit College, before welcoming Al Hilal Omdurman in their next CAF Champions League fixture.

