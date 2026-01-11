Monnapule Saleng is bringing his talents to Pretoria after leaving Orlando Pirates for Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Football analyst Themba Modise has shared his views on what Saleng would add to the Sundowns squad this season after completing his move.

"My opinion on the move is that we didn't see this one coming, it was a well kept secret between all parties involved and looking at the Sundowns team, this is a welcome edition that's going to help in the number 10 role, on the wings and probably play that Themba Zwane role if the coach converts hims because he doesn't lack the creativity and vision."

