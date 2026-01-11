Monnapule Saleng has completed a surprise move to Mamelodi Sundowns from Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old's move to the Brazilians came as a surprise to PSL fans especially both clubs supporters.

Football analyst Themba Modise shared his thoughts on Saleng returning to Bafana Bafana squad after joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It will take time of course he needs to work his way back to playing regularly with the same form that shot him to stardom at Pirates, he also needs to be in a good space mentally and probably then Broos might just consider bringing him back into the mix but it's not going to be easy, we can use the Lorch situation as reference," he said.

Source: Briefly News