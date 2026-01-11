Why Monnapule Saleng’s Move to Mamelodi Sundowns Is Not a Guarantee for Bafana Bafana’s Return
Monnapule Saleng has completed a surprise move to Mamelodi Sundowns from Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates in the January transfer window.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The 27-year-old's move to the Brazilians came as a surprise to PSL fans especially both clubs supporters.
Football analyst Themba Modise shared his thoughts on Saleng returning to Bafana Bafana squad after joining Mamelodi Sundowns.
"It will take time of course he needs to work his way back to playing regularly with the same form that shot him to stardom at Pirates, he also needs to be in a good space mentally and probably then Broos might just consider bringing him back into the mix but it's not going to be easy, we can use the Lorch situation as reference," he said.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.