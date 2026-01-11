Although Kaizer Chiefs’ CEO Bobby Motaung previously stated that the club would not be very active in the January transfer window, recent reports suggest they are eyeing a promising young talent.

Motaung had mentioned that the club would avoid unnecessary activity in the market but added that they wouldn’t hesitate to sign a top-quality player if the opportunity arose.

It appears the Chiefs are acting on that approach, as reports surfaced on Sunday evening linking them to the potential return of former player Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi revealed that Chiefs officials have been making discreet attempts to bring Dithejane back to Naturena, although he expressed displeasure with how the club is handling the negotiations.

“Many journalists are reporting that he might return to Kaizer Chiefs. Yesterday, I met with him and he showed me several missed calls from Kaizer Jr., as well as one from Tera Maliwa, the club’s scout. His father also contacted me, mentioning he had received a call from Bobby [Motaung],” Sukazi told Ikwekwezi radio, according to Kick Off.

“He even had a missed call from coach Vela Khumalo. It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the process of convincing him. Bobby has reached out to Dithejane’s father, who suggested that he speak with me directly about the player.”

