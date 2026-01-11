Ernst Middendorp has addressed comments made by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who suggested that South African footballers need to play in elite European leagues to be competitive at major tournaments.

Broos made these remarks following South Africa’s early exit from the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. The 1996 champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon.

During that match, Cameroon highlighted Bafana’s defensive weaknesses, a problem that saw the team concede six goals over four matches in the tournament.

South Africa advanced to the knockout stage by finishing second in Group B with six points from three matches, securing wins against Angola and Zimbabwe, but losing to Egypt.

After returning from Morocco, Broos told the media that for South Africa to contend for titles like AFCON, players must move to top European leagues.

The comment has stirred debate, with Middendorp—Durban City FC’s technical director—arguing that European exposure is not what makes players better; effective coaching at home does.

“Player development depends on the environment, not the location,” Middendorp wrote on LinkedIn.

“Europe doesn’t inherently improve players; it’s just a setting where high standards are enforced, excuses are removed, and accountability is mandatory. If the same conditions exist in South Africa, players can develop without leaving the country, and when they do move abroad, they are better prepared to succeed.

“Growth happens domestically when coaching is rigorous, consistent, and detail-oriented. Training must mirror match intensity, selection should reward performance rather than reputation, off-ball responsibility must be enforced, and winning habits cultivated through structure, not speeches.

“A well-structured and accountable local environment produces capable players. The challenge isn’t a lack of talent in South Africa—it’s the inconsistent football culture,” he concluded.

Source: Briefly News