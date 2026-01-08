Hugo Broos has been cautioned against public criticism after South Africa crashed out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Bafana Bafana head coach was unable to guide the South African men's national team past the Round of 16 at the AFCON

The Belgian tactician made some comments about several aspects of the competition in Morocco, which were disappointing to fans

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been warned against public criticism after South Africa crashed out of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in the Round of 16 stage.

South Africa qualified for the second round of the competition after defeating Zimbabwe in their last group game, but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cameroon in the knockout stage on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana’s exit from the tournament in Morocco, Broos openly voiced his dissatisfaction with several aspects of the event, ranging from the overall organisation and logistical arrangements for training and accommodation to what he felt was a poor atmosphere, a remark that did not sit well with many North African observers.

The Belgian tactician also had issues with Mbekezeli Mbokazi over his lateness to camp and also with his agent after moving to the Major League Soccer from Orlando Pirates.

Khumalo weighs in on Broos' public criticism

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has offered his perspective on whether Broos’ criticism of the ongoing AFCON had repercussions for the national side in Morocco.

Khumalo was speaking on the African Five-a-Side podcast when he was asked whether the coach’s remarks may have placed avoidable pressure on both himself and Bafana Bafana, particularly ahead of their last-16 encounter with Cameroon.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder suggested that some issues could have been handled more tactfully, pointing to the tone and public interpretation of Broos’ comments, while also recalling how the Belgian had already alienated sections of South African supporters before the tournament began.

Khumalo cautions Broos over recent comments

Khumalo cautioned that individuals must be careful about how they express themselves. He stressed that in Africa, words are not always received in the same manner they are delivered, making cultural awareness essential. According to him, respect must be shown not only for traditions but also for the game itself, the football association, the host nation, colleagues, players, and the country that provides employment.

He explained that while people are entitled to speak their minds, it should always be done with tact and respect. Khumalo admitted he was initially puzzled by the crowd’s hostility but said it became clear after watching footage of remarks made about the host country.

Khumalo added that understanding local culture and the audience you are dealing with is crucial, especially for leaders who are expected to set the right example. He argued that the comments in question had a negative impact, affecting both the players and supporters back home, and contributed to the team’s struggles due to the pressure from the crowd. He noted that fans play a decisive role in matches and should never be underestimated.

He concluded by emphasising that the issue often lies not in the message itself but in the manner of delivery. Drawing a comparison, he referenced situations involving Kaizer Chiefs supporters, where backlash stemmed not from player selection decisions, but from how those decisions were communicated.

Broos explains why Bafana lost to Cameroon

