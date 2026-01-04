Bafana Bafana’s journey at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ended on Sunday night, following a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the Round of 16 at Rabat’s Agdal Medina Stadium.

Bafana Bafana knocked out of AFCON 2025

Broos decided to ring several changes for the fixture, handing tournament debuts to Relebohile Mofokeng, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Samukele Kabini and Bathusi Aubaas. On the Cameroonian side, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba was deemed fit and named in the starting lineup for the Indomitable Lions.

South Africa began the match on the front foot, creating several early openings. Lyle Foster and Mofokeng failed to convert close-range chances, while Kabini fired over from distance as Bafana Bafana controlled proceedings during an impressive first quarter-hour.

Cameroon found it difficult to settle in the early exchanges, spending long spells chasing possession as South Africa dictated the tempo. Their problems deepened shortly after 20 minutes when head coach David Pagou was forced into an early substitution, with Mahamadou Nagida coming on for the injured Darlin Yongwa.

Those missed chances proved costly for Bafana when Cameroon struck first in the 33rd minute. Baleba’s effort took a deflection and fell kindly for Junior Tchamadeu, who finished clinically past Ronwen Williams, with VAR later confirming the goal.

Despite conceding against the flow of the game, Broos’ side maintained control, pushing higher up the pitch as Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis enjoyed increased involvement in attacking areas, though clear-cut chances remained elusive.

Just two minutes into the second half, South Africa’s chances of equalising took a hit as Cameroon regained possession in the attacking third, enabling Mahamadou Nagida to find Christian Kofane, who calmly slotted the ball past Williams to extend the lead.

Makgopa gave Bafana a late lifeline in the 88th minute, but it proved insufficient as the Indomitable Lions held firm, securing a spot in the quarterfinals to face hosts Morocco on Friday.

Source: Briefly News