Former Cameroon international Roger Feutmba has made a bold comment regarding Bafana Bafana as they prepare to face his native country in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

The two teams will clash on Sunday, 4 January, at Al Barid Stadium in Rabat, with the match set to kick off at 21:00.

Their previous meetings date back to the 2016 AFCON qualifiers, where both group-stage encounters ended in draws — a 2–2 in the first match and a goalless 0–0 in the second.

In total, the nations have faced each other nine times, with South Africa claiming three victories, Cameroon one, and five matches ending in draws.

Feutmba confessed that he had not anticipated Cameroon advancing to the knockout rounds, citing internal issues with the FA, coaching disagreements, and squad selection concerns.

Despite this, the Sundowns legend feels Bafana Bafana have the advantage heading into this tournament clash.

“I’ve been impressed with the football at AFCON; there have been some excellent matches,” Feutmba told Radio 2000.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect Cameroon to make it past the group stage, given the chaos they faced beforehand. But I believe Bafana hold the edge in this game.”

Source: Briefly News