Teboho Mokoena has joined Rexona’s latest FIFA World Cup campaign as one of the brand ambassadors

The Bafana Bafana midfielder now features alongside Vinicius Junior, Cole Palmer and several other global football stars

Rexona is expanding its international football campaigns ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Teboho Mokoena has joined Rexona’s Dream Team of FIFA World Cup ambassadors. Image: mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has joined Rexona’s “Dream Team” of FIFA World Cup ambassadors alongside some of football’s biggest names.

The South African midfielder appears in Rexona South Africa’s latest campaign with Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid and Brazil, Cole Palmer of Chelsea and England, Enzo Fernández of Chelsea and Argentina, Christian Pulisic of AC Milan and the United States, Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany, and Santiago Giménez of AC Milan and Mexico.

The advert was shared on Rexona SA’s Instagram page on 14 May 2026.

Teboho Mokoena joins Rexona’s FIFA World Cup ambassador team

The latest campaign positions Mokoena as one of Rexona’s football ambassadors ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Rexona SA wrote in the caption:

“This FIFA World Cup 2026, we're more ready than ever. With a dream team of ambassadors and new limited editions, ready for every moment.”

Mokoena was not part of Rexona’s original FIFA World Cup short film released globally in April 2026. His inclusion in the latest campaign marks another major moment in his growing international profile.

The earlier Rexona campaign featured football stars and supporters from around the world. Broadcast Now said the advert aimed to capture “the shared tension and exhilaration across players and fans that defines football’s biggest stage.”

Rexona expands FIFA World Cup campaigns with global football stars

Rexona has increased its football campaigns in recent years through its partnership with FIFA.

The brand partnered with FIFA during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has since expanded into more athlete partnerships, football campaigns and fan activations.

According to Unilever, Rexona’s parent company, football has become central to the brand’s global marketing strategy ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rexona Global Brand Vice President Ben Curtis said:

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is pure emotion — unpredictable, intense, and unforgettable.”

The company also revealed plans for fan zones, creator campaigns and athlete-led content during the World Cup build-up.

Watch Teboho Mokoena in Rexona’s new FIFA World Cup advert

Watch Rexona South Africa’s new FIFA World Cup advert featuring Teboho Mokoena below:

Fans react as Teboho Mokoena features with Vinicius Junior, Cole Palmer

South African football fans flooded social media with praise after spotting Mokoena alongside several of world football’s biggest stars in the new Rexona FIFA World Cup campaign.

Instagram user @sports_bunny15 described the midfielder as a “National asset.”

@real.jam_ wrote:

“International footballer.”

Another user, @nompizah_mabaso commented:

“International ya sechaba.”

Meanwhile, @mlihlezirsa joked:

“Tebza is better than Enzo Fernandez, no cap.”

Another supporter, @sphahhleza, focused on the product itself and wrote:

“Please let me try this new Rexona!”

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, Mokoena’s latest international campaign shows the Bafana Bafana star is making an impact far beyond the pitch.

Teboho Mokoena appears alongside Vinícius Júnior in new campaign. Image: mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

FIFA World Cup halftime show featuring Madonna, BTS and Shakira grabs attention

Briefly News previously reported that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, is curating the Super Bowl-style show alongside Global Citizen as part of FIFA’s wider entertainment push ahead of the tournament.

Source: Briefly News