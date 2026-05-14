FIFA has confirmed Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the first-ever World Cup final halftime show in football history

The blockbuster July 19, 2026, performance will support a US$100 million (about R1.8 billion) global education and football initiative

Fans online are already debating whether football’s biggest match needed a Super Bowl-style halftime spectacle

Madonna, BTS and Shakira to turn FIFA World Cup final into a mega concert. Image: Scott Halleran, Luis Robayo, Kim Hong-Ji

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has officially confirmed that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show during a FIFA World Cup final on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium in the United States.

The announcement was made on May 14, 2026, through FIFA World Cup’s official social media accounts, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin curating the show alongside Global Citizen.

FIFA described the halftime performance as a major entertainment addition to football’s biggest match while also tying it to a worldwide fundraising initiative.

FIFA World Cup posted:

“The world’s biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars Madonna, Shakira and BTS, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin!”

The organisation added:

“Throughout the tournament, US$1 (about R18) from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be donated to the Fund.”

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund aims to raise US$100 million (about R1.8 billion) to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

Madonna and Coldplay fuel excitement online

Madonna quickly shared the announcement with fans and highlighted the bigger mission behind the event.

The singer wrote:

“The world’s biggest stage. An even bigger purpose.”

She added:

“A FIFA World Cup first, the Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise US$100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world.”

Coldplay also confirmed the halftime show on X.

The band posted:

“Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.”

Coldplay added that the event would raise funds aimed at “improving access to quality education and football for children around the world.”

Global Citizen later described the event as a “landmark initiative” designed to combine football, music and philanthropy on one global stage.

South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, will be performing at the FIFA World Cup half-time show. Image: Kim Hong-JI

Source: Getty Images

Fans divided over FIFA’s halftime show move

Shakira’s appearance adds another major football moment to her career after “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” became one of the defining songs of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

She recently released “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy for the 2026 tournament.

BTS’ involvement has also generated huge excitement online following the group’s reunion after military service. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all expected to participate in the 11-minute performance.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions after FIFA’s announcement.

User @Mikeespejo21 posted:

“The multiverse of global music will be blown away.”

Another user, @Agunbay01, wrote:

“The Super Bowl has been doing it for decades. The World Cup is bigger globally. Imagine the moments we missed. Better late than never.”

Others questioned whether the World Cup final still needed its traditional closing ceremony alongside the new halftime format.

PSL clubs set for major FIFA World Cup cash boost

Briefly News previously reported that PSL clubs could pocket more than R174,000 per day for every player released for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The payments form part of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, which rewards clubs for players participating in the global tournament.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup could see more South African players feature on football’s biggest stage, potentially earning local clubs sizeable financial payouts depending on how far Bafana Bafana progress in the competition.

Source: Briefly News