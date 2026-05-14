DStv has introduced one of its cheapest football viewing packages ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as anticipation grows around Bafana Bafana’s return to the global stage

South African ,will be able to follow every moment of the tournament across multiple platforms, with SuperSport expanding language commentary options for viewers across Africa

The announcement comes as Africa prepares for a record-breaking World Cup presence, while local excitement has also been boosted by Tyla’s involvement in the opening ceremony

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is only a few weeks away from kicking off in the Americas, with Bafana Bafana set to fly South Africa’s flag on the global stage proudly.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in the Americas in June. Image: Stephen Chambers

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will face Mexico on 11 June in the tournament’s opening match, a repeat of the memorable 2010 FIFA World Cup opener in Johannesburg, where Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the iconic goal that sent the country and continent into celebration.

As excitement continues to build ahead of this year’s global showpiece, DStv has announced good news for subscribers that is expected to create even more buzz among football fans.

DStv had already confirmed weeks ago that SuperSport would broadcast the FIFA World Cup live, but the broadcaster has now added more excitement for supporters.

All 104 matches will be shown live on SuperSport via DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream. SuperSport has also confirmed commentary options in English and Portuguese, alongside African languages such as isiZulu, Sesotho, Kiswahili and Pidgin.

Supersport will broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup live. Image:@supersport

Source: Facebook

DStv slashes decoder prices ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

According to The Citizen, MultiChoice has unveiled its lowest-priced DStv decoder deal ever. The major price cut is aimed at making the tournament more accessible to South African households as Africa prepares for its biggest FIFA World Cup representation in history.

Ten African countries have qualified for the tournament, including South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Cape Verde.

With South African Afrobeats star Tyla set to perform at the tournament’s opening ceremony, Mzansi viewers will also be able to watch her shine on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The DStv offer includes an HD Single View decoder, installation and a DStv Access subscription for R199 per month over 24 months.

In addition, subscribers will receive one free stream on the DStv Stream app, allowing them to watch matches on mobile devices.

As seen in the post below on X:

MultiChoice CEO explains new FIFA World Cup offer

Explaining the deal, MultiChoice Broadcasting Services CEO Willington Ngwepe said the tournament could become a historic moment for Africa.

He added that MultiChoice wanted as many South African football fans as possible to have access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tshabalala attends the FIFA Club World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala was at the FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025.

to fly South Africa’s flag on the global stage, proudly enjoyed a front-row seat to some of the tournament's matches, which were won by Chelsea FC. Shabba was in New York City to attend the FIFA Players Executive Programme.

Source: Briefly News