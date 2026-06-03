"He Opened the Car like It was His": Baboon Opens Car with Family Inside in TikTok Video
- A family’s close encounter with a baboon in South Africa turned them into viral sensations because of their reactions
- The incident involving a baboon, which unfolded while people were in a vehicle, made for a comical scene despite the danger
- The hilarious encounter sparked widespread discussion online regarding safety and environmental awareness in the region
TikTok user @pfgtfdrfknbnn's post has garnered significant attention after a run-in with a baboon. The event transpired when a father went off on an adventure with the car keys. The clip shared on 1 June 2026 underscored the behavioural intelligence of local primates and the unpredictable nature of wild animals.
A father parked his vehicle to observe a paragliding spectacle, taking the ignition keys with him as he exited to watch the performance. While the family remained inside the car, a baboon approached the vehicle and successfully opened one of the doors. The primate was calm after entering the vehicle, and so were the occupants, as no one yelled or made a move to get out of the car. The baboon took off running after noticing someone approaching the car after noticing the intrusion. Watch the video below:
"He's definitely a regular": Cheeky baboon steals snacks from distracted tourists at game reserve in video
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA jokes about baboons
The comment section reflects a mixture of astonishment and curiosity, with a primary focus on the family’s remarkable composure. Many viewers expressed disbelief at the occupants' "extreme calmness," with some jokingly questioning the presence of a "survival instinct" in such a close-quarters interaction with a wild animal. Raed people's questions about the baboon below:
Gonzalo commented:
"He opened that like it was his😭"
Lethabo🎀 said:
"I need whatever you’re on😭😭 I would have surrendered my soul before it even opened the door😭"
clairice★ was stunned:
"[Sticker] I'm confused, was that supposed to be your Uber driver??? Why are you so calm?"
Breezy❤️ was also full of questions:
"[Sticker] Why are you so calm? Is there no lock button in the car? That car only uses keys to lock? 😭"
nica. added:
"😭 They had to come ask you if you were scared instead of showing you are scared?"
Lethabo🎀 wrote:
"I need whatever you’re on😭😭 I would have surrendered my soul before it even opened the door."
R£mo said:
"Yazi I’m so confused😭it opened the door like it knew where it was going. The randomness of this all is killing me😭:
Neo exclaimed:
"I'm a man and weigh over 80kg, and the scream I would've let out? YESES! 😭"
Other Briefly News stories about animals
- A baboon took the liberty to enjoy tourists' snacks at a game reserve in a TikTok video that became a viral hit because of the hilarious scene.
- People were amused by a baboon that showed it learned table manners in a video that left viewers in stitches over the wild animal's behaviour.
- South Africans were in stitches over a video of a baboon robbing a woman at the beach in a hilarious display of human-like behaviour.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za