A family’s close encounter with a baboon in South Africa turned them into viral sensations because of their reactions

The incident involving a baboon, which unfolded while people were in a vehicle, made for a comical scene despite the danger

The hilarious encounter sparked widespread discussion online regarding safety and environmental awareness in the region

A baboon entered a car full of people. Image: Taryn Elliott / Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Source: UGC

TikTok user @pfgtfdrfknbnn's post has garnered significant attention after a run-in with a baboon. The event transpired when a father went off on an adventure with the car keys. The clip shared on 1 June 2026 underscored the behavioural intelligence of local primates and the unpredictable nature of wild animals.

A father parked his vehicle to observe a paragliding spectacle, taking the ignition keys with him as he exited to watch the performance. While the family remained inside the car, a baboon approached the vehicle and successfully opened one of the doors. The primate was calm after entering the vehicle, and so were the occupants, as no one yelled or made a move to get out of the car. The baboon took off running after noticing someone approaching the car after noticing the intrusion. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about baboons

The comment section reflects a mixture of astonishment and curiosity, with a primary focus on the family’s remarkable composure. Many viewers expressed disbelief at the occupants' "extreme calmness," with some jokingly questioning the presence of a "survival instinct" in such a close-quarters interaction with a wild animal. Raed people's questions about the baboon below:

South Africans discussed their fear of baboons. Image: Ole Dahl Rasmussen

Source: UGC

Gonzalo commented:

"He opened that like it was his😭"

Lethabo🎀 said:

"I need whatever you’re on😭😭 I would have surrendered my soul before it even opened the door😭"

clairice★ was stunned:

"[Sticker] I'm confused, was that supposed to be your Uber driver??? Why are you so calm?"

Breezy❤️ was also full of questions:

"[Sticker] Why are you so calm? Is there no lock button in the car? That car only uses keys to lock? 😭"

nica. added:

"😭 They had to come ask you if you were scared instead of showing you are scared?"

Lethabo🎀 wrote:

"I need whatever you’re on😭😭 I would have surrendered my soul before it even opened the door."

R£mo said:

"Yazi I’m so confused😭it opened the door like it knew where it was going. The randomness of this all is killing me😭:

Neo exclaimed:

"I'm a man and weigh over 80kg, and the scream I would've let out? YESES! 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A baboon took the liberty to enjoy tourists' snacks at a game reserve in a TikTok video that became a viral hit because of the hilarious scene.

People were amused by a baboon that showed it learned table manners in a video that left viewers in stitches over the wild animal's behaviour.

South Africans were in stitches over a video of a baboon robbing a woman at the beach in a hilarious display of human-like behaviour.

Source: Briefly News