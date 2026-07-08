British immigrant Natalie Furk shared a vlog-style video of a visit to Harare's Old Stable Market at Borrowdale Racecourse

The video captured colourful vendor stalls selling handmade Zimbabwean pottery, beadwork, crafts, and food

Viewers from around the world said the footage gave them an unexpected and refreshing glimpse of life in Zimbabwe

Natalie showed a vlog of the Harare market. Image: @Natalie Furk

Source: Facebook

A British woman living in Zimbabwe gave a glimpse of Harare life and sparked some nostalgia among viewers. Natalie Furk posted the vlog on 14 June 2026.

Filmed at the Old Stable Market at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare, Natalie shows her family heading out for a relaxed weekend browse. She reveals the stalls packed with handmade and painted Zimbabwean pottery, wire and bead animal figurines, decorative plates, floral-print clothing, and embroidered caps and revealed her preference for the place:

"Personally, I think it's the best market in Harare."

She also showed food stalls that stood out in the movement of families and shoppers wandering the grounds. At the end, she revealed how frequently she visits the market.

"We come here every other weekend so we're always buying stuff."

Her vlog shows different stalls at the market. Image: @Natalie Furk

Source: Facebook

The Old Stable Market is a community outing space

Situated at the Borrowdale Racecourse, the Old Stable Market is a beloved outdoor bazaar celebrated for its welcoming, rustic atmosphere. The venue serves as a vibrant hub where regional artists and creators gather to display their unique handcrafted goods.

Shoppers can explore an eclectic mix of stalls featuring everything from apparel and handmade jewelry to botanical items and household decorations. Beyond the shopping, the market offers a rich culinary experience with numerous food vendors, designated eating spaces, and an on-site gin bar.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers react to Harare Market

Nostalgia, curiosity, and humour spread in the comments. For some, it was a reminder of a vibrant, everyday Zimbabwe that often goes unshown. This is what viewers had to say on her page:

Ireen Chigweshe wrote:

"Imi varungu vakazara muZimbabwe chokwadi" ("White people have really filled up Zimbabwe")

Katie Ann Brooke's said:

"I love the stable market; haven't been there for such a long time since I was selling my beadwork creative"

Fiona Fraser De Bruyn shared:

"How I would love to return to my home country, sadly I can't afford it, and I am a bit old now. Thank you for your videos, I am really enjoying seeing Zimbabwe again"

Cephas Sinjo Mang asked:

"Where's this market located wanna go there; I think it's a nice place"

Rubina Ferreira joked:

"Thought that was Chinatown 🤣"

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Source: Briefly News