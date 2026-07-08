“I’d Love To Return”: British Woman Living in Zimbabwe Shows Harare Market and Sparks Nostalgia
- British immigrant Natalie Furk shared a vlog-style video of a visit to Harare's Old Stable Market at Borrowdale Racecourse
- The video captured colourful vendor stalls selling handmade Zimbabwean pottery, beadwork, crafts, and food
- Viewers from around the world said the footage gave them an unexpected and refreshing glimpse of life in Zimbabwe
A British woman living in Zimbabwe gave a glimpse of Harare life and sparked some nostalgia among viewers. Natalie Furk posted the vlog on 14 June 2026.
Filmed at the Old Stable Market at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare, Natalie shows her family heading out for a relaxed weekend browse. She reveals the stalls packed with handmade and painted Zimbabwean pottery, wire and bead animal figurines, decorative plates, floral-print clothing, and embroidered caps and revealed her preference for the place:
"Personally, I think it's the best market in Harare."
She also showed food stalls that stood out in the movement of families and shoppers wandering the grounds. At the end, she revealed how frequently she visits the market.
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"We come here every other weekend so we're always buying stuff."
The Old Stable Market is a community outing space
Situated at the Borrowdale Racecourse, the Old Stable Market is a beloved outdoor bazaar celebrated for its welcoming, rustic atmosphere. The venue serves as a vibrant hub where regional artists and creators gather to display their unique handcrafted goods.
Shoppers can explore an eclectic mix of stalls featuring everything from apparel and handmade jewelry to botanical items and household decorations. Beyond the shopping, the market offers a rich culinary experience with numerous food vendors, designated eating spaces, and an on-site gin bar.
View the Facebook video below:
Viewers react to Harare Market
Nostalgia, curiosity, and humour spread in the comments. For some, it was a reminder of a vibrant, everyday Zimbabwe that often goes unshown. This is what viewers had to say on her page:
Ireen Chigweshe wrote:
"Imi varungu vakazara muZimbabwe chokwadi" ("White people have really filled up Zimbabwe")
Katie Ann Brooke's said:
"I love the stable market; haven't been there for such a long time since I was selling my beadwork creative"
Fiona Fraser De Bruyn shared:
"How I would love to return to my home country, sadly I can't afford it, and I am a bit old now. Thank you for your videos, I am really enjoying seeing Zimbabwe again"
Cephas Sinjo Mang asked:
"Where's this market located wanna go there; I think it's a nice place"
Rubina Ferreira joked:
"Thought that was Chinatown 🤣"
More Briefly News on Zimbabwe
- A South African woman captured hearts with a viral TikTok vlog documenting her journey to a family wedding in Gweru, Zimbabwe, where her warm embrace of local traditions, cuisine, and culture resonated deeply with viewers amid ongoing regional immigration debates.
- A Bulawayo street vendor. They were fed a small, unidentified animal hidden in a pouch, leading to mixed reactions ranging from amusement and witchcraft accusations to legal concerns over the creature possibly being a protected pangolin.
- A South African-based Zimbabwean couple earned widespread praise on social media after they bought and delivered essential supplies, including baby food and diapers, to thousands of stranded Zimbabwean refugees overwhelmed by a crisis at the Epping Reception Centre in Cape Town.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.