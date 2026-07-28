A husband and wife were violently assaulted by three armed suspects inside their home at Neethlingshof Farm in Stellenbosch on 24 July

Both victims were hospitalised with serious injuries, with the husband rushed into emergency surgery following the attack

Western Cape Police Oversight MEC Anroux Marais condemned the attack and called on SAPS to deploy all available resources to catch the suspects

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An old woman and her husband survived an attack on a farm. Image: RUBEN BONILLA GONZALO

Source: Getty Images

STELLENBOSCH, WESTERN CAPE — A night-time home invasion at a Stellenbosch wine estate turned violent when three masked assailants forced their way into a residence on Polkadraai Road. The intruders, wearing balaclavas and armed with crowbars, viciously beat the husband and wife before escaping with valuable items.

Emergency medical teams transported both victims to a nearby medical centre due to the severity of their wounds. The husband was immediately rushed into an operating theatre for emergency surgery. The farm attack happened months after an elderly man survived an attack in Pretoria, Gauteng, in April this year.

Provincial minister demands swift SAPS action

Reacting to the home invasion, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais condemned the brutality of the assault, stating that residents should never experience such terror within their private properties. She urged law enforcement to act decisively so that the perpetrators face maximum legal penalties upon conviction.

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Marais formally called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to mobilise all investigative units and specialised intelligence networks to track down the fugitives. She stressed that law enforcement must demonstrate that violent offenders cannot operate without consequences.

Agricultural safety and rural security concerns

Highlighting the broader risks associated with farm violence, Marais emphasised that attacks targeting the agricultural sector threaten regional food supply chains and community livelihoods. Because agriculture serves as a primary pillar of the Western Cape's economic system, harm inflicted on farm residents endangers rural stability as a whole.

Marais reaffirmed the necessity of strengthening law enforcement capacity in farming regions. She noted that her department will continue implementing the provincial Rural Safety Strategy alongside SAPS, local municipalities, agricultural organisations, farm watch groups, and Community Policing Forums. Authorities confirm that all three suspects remain at large, and investigations are ongoing.

View a tweet about the farm attack on X:

Tzaneen farmer survives machete attack

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent machete attack on Tzaneen farmer Pieter Buys, who confronted an intruder on his property. Buys, despite sustaining serious injuries, displayed remarkable resilience by overpowering his assailant and holding him until help arrived.

Source: Briefly News