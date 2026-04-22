A 76-year-old man was injured during a violent farm attack in Kameeldrift East, Pretoria, after armed suspects allegedly broke into his home

Kruger reportedly tried to defend his family during the invasion and sustained head injuries in a struggle inside the kitchen

The incident has left the family shaken and sparked renewed debates about the classification of 'farm attack' and the politicisation of the term

A 76-year-old man was injured in a violent attack on a farm in Pretoria. Image: Lulama Zenzile/ Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA —A violent farm attack in Kameeldrift East, Pretoria, has left a 76-year-old man injured and has once again raised concerns about safety in South African homes and rural communities.

Reports from crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee says the incident reportedly took place around 11pm last night when armed suspects allegedly forced their way into a farm residence while the family was inside.

What happened?

According to reports, the attackers overpowered the occupants of the home during the invasion, with one family member allegedly restrained during the ordeal.

During the incident, the elderly homeowner, identified as Trompie Kruger, reportedly attempted to intervene and protect his family. A struggle ensued inside the kitchen, during which he sustained head injuries.

Kruger was later treated for his injuries and required 17 stitches to his head.

The incident has left the family and local community shaken, with renewed concern about the frequency of violent attacks on rural properties.

Social media reactions

While many expressed sympathy, some questioned if the incident was real in light of the fake news era and the tensions between SA and US about 'farm murders.' This led to someone who claims to know the victim confirming the incident.

See post here:

@Mikedotcoza said:

"What’s a 'farm attack'? This is a horrific crime that could happen anywhere and must be condemned. Labelling it a “farm attack” is propaganda designed to push a specific narrative."

@Xava882481 said:

"We in Pretoria must start taking shifts to guide every area of our farms, black or white, as long as that farm is employing people and feeding us. People’s lives and livelihoods are in danger."

@CatrynBosman said:

"Thanks for reporting this Yusuf. It is a farm attack, and read more about it on MaroelaM. ANY crime and even farm attacks matter to me as well, to all of us. If they attack the farmer, tomorrow there will be less food for all of us."

@NoSpinZA said:

"Wishing the victim of this crime a speedy recovery. I hope the perpetrators can be traced and locked up, too! Can we, as South Africans, now call a crime that occurred in the townships a 'Township Attack' and in Sandton a City Attack? Isn’t crime just crime, or are you introducing a new classification of crimes by location?"

@mureithikenn said:

"At this rate, SA seems to be a crime scene. Urgent housekeeping measures needed."

South Africans debate whether it is appropriate to label 'farm attack', considering the term has become highly politicised. Image: Jacques Stander/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Heilbron farmworker attacked in home invasion

Briefly News reported that a farmworker was shot dead and his 34-year-old wife was assaulted and stabbed during a brutal attack in the Free State The attack occurred on a farm in the Heilbron district in the early hours of Saturday, 1 November 2025. After the incident was reported, police, together with local farmers, private security, and other partners, carried out an intensive search. Within a few hours, they arrested 13 suspects who they believed were involved in the attack.

Source: Briefly News