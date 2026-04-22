A Dobsonville man accused of raping a little girl over the Easter weekend has abandoned his bail application

He appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, where his case was postponed

The matter has sparked outrage in the community, especially given his status as a local pastor

Tshepo Nzimande is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Image: @southafricandaily/X snd Jams Frey/ Getty Imagman

Source: Getty Images

ROODEPORT– The Dobsonville man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl over the Easter weekend has abandoned his bail application following his recent court appearance.

Tshepo Nzimande (58) appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, where proceedings took a significant turn after he opted not to proceed with his bid for bail. The matter was subsequently postponed to 20 May 2026.

What is he accused of?

The accused faces serious allegations linked to an incident that has deeply unsettled residents of Dobsonville and surrounding areas.

Outside the court, members of the Dobsonville community gathered in large numbers to protest against the possibility of Nzimande being granted bail. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition, calling for him to remain in custody while the case continues.

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The case has attracted widespread attention locally, particularly as Nzimande is reported to be a pastor and a well-known figure in the community. The allegations have sparked anger and disappointment among residents, many of whom say they feel betrayed.

Authorities have not provided additional details at this stage, as investigations are ongoing.

Nzimande will remain in custody until his next court appearance in May 2026, when the matter is expected to return to court for further proceedings.

South Africans comment on social media

Social media commented on a neighbour saying the man was in a trance when he committed the crime.

@Florencemsiman1 said:

"No bail for the wicked he must remain behind bars."

@NoniNhlaks said:

"He was in shock that he had been caught. The trance is not ritual-related."

@v_bonna said:

"He was in no trance. He got caught."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

"A trance usually happens when you caught doing something you know you not supposed to be doing. He must be in a trance in prison."

@weirdlatelee said:

"May the court grant him bail so the community can hand down a sentence to him."

Two women accused of rape abandon bail

In similar news, members of the community were relieved that two women who were arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old boy in East London, Eastern Cape, would remain behind bars. This was after they appeared in court on 6 January 2026. Members of the community sat in the gallery of the East London Magistrates' Court as the two 26 and 27-year-old women from Sinqawuqawini informal settlement appeared. One of the two women allegedly lured the boy, who was playing with his friends, to one of their shacks.

Tshepo Nzimande appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for his bail hearing. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X and DOJ website

Source: Twitter

Briefly News reported that an alleged Soweto serial rapist was arrested in September 2025 after allegedly committing a string of rapes for 17 years. The suspect was linked to 35 rape cases. According to the police, a team of specialised officers arrested the 41-year-old man at his home in Diepkloof. He was also charged with 22 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 21 cases of kidnapping, and 15 cases of pointing a firearm at his victims.

Source: Briefly News