PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, said the PA would not vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa during impeachment processes. He spoke after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala theft be referred to an impeachment committee.

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Gayton McKenzie defended Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Eyewitness News, McKenzie spoke at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane on 19 May 2026, where Ramaphosa handed out the Order of Ikhamanga to recipients. McKenzie defended Ramaphosa and said that the Constitutional Court judgment was not against Ramaphosa but about the Parliamentary process, which voted against impeachment proceedings.

Gayton McKenzie defends Cyril Ramaphosa

McKenzie said that his party would not vote against Ramaphosa. He said that Ramaphosa was protected by his constitutional right to his day in court. The PA president said that Ramaphosa respects the constitution and follows the rules. McKenzie said that the PA is aligned with the Government of National Unity and added that while other parties approached him and canvassed for his vote during the impeachment process, the party remains resolute in its support for Ramaphosa.

South Africans not surprised

Netizens jokingly shared reasons why McKenzie would not vote against Ramaphosa.

EFF Ground Force said:

“This one is clear. He will never vote against his blue lights.”

Nunubae Aka Nunukie said:

“He is telling the truth. He loves his president, shem.”

Zola_Tosha said:

“Typical. Full of gratitude for undeserved, unearned recognition.”

Colin Garton said:

“So, regardless of the evidence, he will vote to stay on the gravy train.”

Source: Briefly News