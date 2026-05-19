Gayton McKenzie says Patriotic Alliance will not vote against Cyril Ramaphosa in impeachment
PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, said the PA would not vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa during impeachment processes. He spoke after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Section 89 Panel report into the Phala Phala theft be referred to an impeachment committee.
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According to Eyewitness News, McKenzie spoke at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane on 19 May 2026, where Ramaphosa handed out the Order of Ikhamanga to recipients. McKenzie defended Ramaphosa and said that the Constitutional Court judgment was not against Ramaphosa but about the Parliamentary process, which voted against impeachment proceedings.
Gayton McKenzie defends Cyril Ramaphosa
McKenzie said that his party would not vote against Ramaphosa. He said that Ramaphosa was protected by his constitutional right to his day in court. The PA president said that Ramaphosa respects the constitution and follows the rules. McKenzie said that the PA is aligned with the Government of National Unity and added that while other parties approached him and canvassed for his vote during the impeachment process, the party remains resolute in its support for Ramaphosa.
South Africans not surprised
Netizens jokingly shared reasons why McKenzie would not vote against Ramaphosa.
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EFF Ground Force said:
“This one is clear. He will never vote against his blue lights.”
Nunubae Aka Nunukie said:
“He is telling the truth. He loves his president, shem.”
Zola_Tosha said:
“Typical. Full of gratitude for undeserved, unearned recognition.”
Colin Garton said:
“So, regardless of the evidence, he will vote to stay on the gravy train.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za