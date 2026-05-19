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KwaZulu-Natal Domestic Worker’s Son Graduates as One of UKZN’s Top Medical Students
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KwaZulu-Natal Domestic Worker’s Son Graduates as One of UKZN’s Top Medical Students

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

A KwaZulu-Natal domestic worker’s years of quiet sacrifice have paid off in the most powerful way. According to IOL News, her son, Dr Andile Mkhungo, graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, placing among the top students in his class.

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Dr Andile Mkhungo and his mom, Philile Mkhungo.
Graduation pictures of Dr Andile Mkhungo and his mom, Philile Mkhungo. Images: UKZN
Source: Facebook

Philile Mkhungo, who scrubbed floors and kept other people’s homes to fund her son’s future, stood in that graduation hall with tears running down her face.

Andile grew up in the rural community of Jolivet before his family settled in the informal settlements of Umlazi’s D Section in eThekwini. He described the graduation as one of the proudest moments of his life. His mother called it simply “a day that the Lord has made.”

From the Streets of Umlazi to the Wards of Bara

The road was anything but smooth for the young doctor. Financial pressure, social barriers, and the weight of growing up poor could have stopped him. Instead, every obstacle pushed him harder. He left Zwelibanzi High School with seven distinctions and a 90% aggregate before earning his place in medical school.

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Losing his grandmother to diabetes complications at a young age changed everything for him. That loss planted a seed, and medicine became his answer.

Today, Dr Mkhungo works as a medical intern at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. He credited his mother and his aunt, Ayanda Mkhungo-Fakazi, as his biggest pillars throughout the journey. He said watching his mother work tirelessly made him refuse to give up.

He has his sights set on specialising in internal medicine, with an interest in radiology as well. Mzansi has another doctor who came from nothing and chose to give back everything.

See the full story here:

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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JohannesburgKZN - KwaZulu-NatalEducationUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal - UKZN
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