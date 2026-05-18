Varun Beverages, part of Ravi Jaipuria’s group, has opened a new plant in Zimbabwe as it expands its presence in Africa

Zimbabwe’s president officially opened the facility, pointing to its impact on local manufacturing and jobs

RJ Corp has announced a large long-term investment plan in Zimbabwe aimed at growing the industry and supporting local communities

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Ravi Jaipuria and President Emmerson Mnangwana stand for the official launch of the site. Images: @engineer founder/LinkedIn and @Pepsi Zimbabwe/Facebook

Source: UGC

An Indian billionaire has opened a new manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe as part of a major expansion into Africa. The project is run through Varun Beverages, part of his larger business group, RJ Corp.

Ravi Jaipuria's $40 million factory in Zimbabwe makes snacks, juice, and dairy products. The newly commissioned facility in Harare forms part of a wider industrial rollout that also includes a juice and dairy blend plant expected to begin operations later this year.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially inaugurated the site on 13 May 2026. He described it as a milestone in the country’s industrialisation drive.

“This morning, I had the privilege of officially opening the new Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Cheetos snacks manufacturing plant… This significant milestone underscores Varun Beverages' deepening investment in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector."

He added that the investment supports Zimbabwe’s shift from imports to local production, saying it would:

“...enhance domestic maize sourcing, empower Zimbabwean farmers, and generate employment opportunities.”

How Ravi Jaipura builds global business

According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Ravi Jaipuria has built a multi-billion-dollar empire through RJ Corp, spanning beverages, fast food, and healthcare. His flagship company, Varun Beverages, is one of PepsiCo’s biggest bottlers outside the US, while his restaurant businesses operate global brands like KFC and Pizza Hut through Devyani International.

The factory is an expansion for Ravi, into Africa. Image: @Pepsi Zimbabwe/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He has expanded from soft drinks into restaurants and healthcare over the years, building a diversified global business portfolio. His company is also growing in other African countries. It recently bought the South African drinks company Twizza and is also expanding operations in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

Plans a big $650 million investment

Varun Beverages Zimbabwe says it plans to invest about $650 million in Zimbabwe over the next five years. This includes factories, renewable energy projects, recycling, and more local production. The company also wants to build a recycling plant and reduce imports by producing more locally.

Zimbabwean officials say the new factory will create jobs and support local farmers who supply ingredients like maize, fruit, and dairy. The company says thousands of jobs have already been created through its operations in Zimbabwe and that the long-term goal is to grow local industry and make Zimbabwe a stronger manufacturing hub in the region.

Read the full Business Insider story here.

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Source: Briefly News