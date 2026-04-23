Bishopscourt in Cape Town is one of South Africa’s most expensive and secretive suburbs, and a Facebook video posted on 16 April 2026 has Mzansi talking about the wealthy few who call it home.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Drone shot of Bishopscourt. Image: villasincapetown

Source: UGC

The clip, shared by content creator Wandile Mr W, gave South Africans a rare look inside a neighbourhood where old money moves in silence, and its residents own entire industries, not just businesses.

Where the wealthy go to disappear

Bishopscourt sits tucked into Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs, bordering the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. It is one of the greenest and most private pockets in the country. No flashy strip malls, no noise, just sweeping estates and a silence that serious money buys.

The suburb consistently ranks among the most expensive in South Africa. Average property prices have crossed the R20 million mark, with some homes selling for as much as R90 million. Development is tightly restricted, keeping the area exclusive and preserved.

This is not where new money shows off. It is where established wealth disappears from public view. The people who live here are not chasing attention. They are the people who quietly own the systems that keep the economy running.

See the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Alfred Chiwaula commented;

“I bumped into one of our former presidents when I used to work for a gardening company, and the place is beautiful.”

Nolundi Mbomvu said:

‘My boss stays there. It is a nice and quiet place.”

Khahliso Pitso noted:

“The sad part is that they fund political parties to divide us.”

Source: Briefly News