A British woman who has called South Africa home for over a year finally sat down to taste the local snacks she had been putting off trying. UK content creator Tara Berwin, known on TikTok as @taraberwin, posted the video on 12 April 2026.

Tara Berwin has a TikTok following of over 40,000. Images: @taraberwin

Source: TikTok

Berwin had been sitting on a stash of Mzansi treats for four months before filming. Tara admitted it was not willpower that kept her going, but world-class procrastination.

She worked through a lineup of South African classics one by one. A Bar One had her comparing it straight to a Mars bar. A Sweetie Pie left her reaching for something to drink.

Cream Soda had her stumped

Stoney cream soda was next, and the green colour threw her completely off. She could not understand what cream soda was supposed to taste like or why it looked the way it did.

Things picked up when she moved to savoury snacks. NikNaks got a thumbs up from her. The TV Bar became her instant favourite, with its aero-like texture winning her over.

A Black Cat Peanut Crunch bar closed out the tasting session, and she was genuinely blown away by all the layers inside it.

See the TikTok clip below:

South Africans in the comments were quick to load her up with a list of snacks she still needed to try.

@LizzyPantyPants commented:

“You need to try the proper Sparletta Creme Soda.”

@KRB wrote:

“Please try Tropica Juice (Mango), Romany Cream Biscuits (original) and 5-star Chocolate. You won't regret it.”

@tocaNigth🇿🇦 said:

“There is only one right way to eat Simba chips, and that is with bread.

Source: Briefly News