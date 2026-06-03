Kaizer Chiefs could hold a surprising strategic edge in their pursuit of highly regarded Stellenbosch FC attacker Langelihle Phili, based on recent transfer updates.

The Soweto giants have reportedly placed Phili high on their shortlist after an outstanding breakout campaign in which he swept several end-of-season honours at Stellenbosch. The 21-year-old forward collected four major awards—Players’ Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Golden Boot, and the Rama Fans’ Player of the Season—after scoring nine goals across all competitions.

His impressive performances have drawn attention beyond South Africa, with multiple clubs monitoring him closely, including Libyan champions Al-Ittihad, currently coached by Rulani Mokwena.

Chiefs’ possible negotiating boost

Chiefs are believed to be prioritising reinforcement on the left side of attack, especially with Congolese winger Glody Makabi Lilepo considered more suited to operating on the right. Phili’s adaptability, attacking instinct, and work rate have made him an appealing option as the club prepares for a new era under incoming technical leadership.

However, Stellenbosch are not making a potential exit straightforward. Reports suggest the Cape Winelands side have shown renewed interest in bringing back former forward Ashley Du Preez, who previously enjoyed a strong spell at the club. Veteran coach Gavin Hunt is said to be particularly keen on the player’s return.

This situation could potentially give Chiefs leverage in negotiations, with a possible player-plus-cash arrangement involving Du Preez being considered as a pathway to securing Phili, according to FARPost.

Du Preez’s mixed spell at Naturena

Du Preez enjoyed his most productive football at Stellenbosch before his 2022 move to Kaizer Chiefs for a reported R10 million fee, where he registered 13 goals and eight assists in 69 appearances.

Since joining Chiefs, his output has been inconsistent, with 19 goals and nine assists in 96 matches across four seasons. Injuries and fluctuating form have affected his continuity, and last season he struggled for game time, making only 12 appearances without scoring and registering a single assist.

Although Du Preez is understood to be keen on proving himself to the incoming coaching setup in the final year of his contract, Stellenbosch’s reported interest could now position him as a key bargaining asset in Chiefs’ pursuit of Phili.

Source: Briefly News