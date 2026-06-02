Mamelodi Sundowns have moved to secure the future of Terrence Mashego by activating a clause that extends his contract for an additional year, despite growing interest from both Durban City FC and Stellenbosch FC.

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The 29-year-old defender spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Durban City after finding opportunities limited at Chloorkop. His spell in KwaZulu-Natal revitalised his career, with the left-back becoming one of the club’s standout performers throughout a memorable campaign.

Mashego featured in 28 matches across all competitions and played a significant role in Durban City’s successful Nedbank Cup triumph. That achievement also earned the club a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, making squad continuity a priority as they prepare for domestic and continental challenges.

As a result, Durban City are reportedly keen to retain the services of the South African international and are expected to approach Sundowns regarding a possible extension of his stay. Club officials view him as a valuable asset heading into a demanding 2026/27 season.

Prior to his loan switch, Mashego endured a difficult period at Sundowns, where limited playing opportunities saw him fall out of the national team picture. Under Manqoba Mngqithi, he was handed just three starts during the opening stages of the 2024/25 campaign, while Miguel Cardoso gave him four more starts after taking charge in December 2024.

His resurgence at Durban City, however, has reignited interest in his services and placed him back on the radar of several clubs.

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Stellenbosch Join the Race for Mashego

Durban City are not the only side monitoring the defender’s situation. Stellenbosch FC have also expressed an interest in bringing Mashego to the Cape Winelands for the upcoming season.

Head coach Gavin Hunt, who previously worked with the defender during his time at Durban City, is understood to be eager to reunite with him. Stellenbosch are preparing for a squad overhaul ahead of the new campaign, with a number of departures expected as Hunt reshapes his team.

Mashego has reportedly emerged as one of the targets identified by the coaching staff, although Stellies would prefer to acquire him on loan rather than pursue a permanent transfer.

Despite the mounting interest, Sundowns remain firmly in control of the situation after extending the player’s deal. The reigning African champions must now decide whether to bring Mashego back into their first-team plans or send him out on loan once again to ensure he continues receiving regular minutes.

Competition for places at left-back remains fierce at Sundowns, with Aubrey Modiba, Divine Lunga and promising youngster Thato Sibiya all available in the position. In addition, South Africa Under-20 captain Asekho Tiwani is expected to return to the club following his loan spell at Stellenbosch.

Source: Briefly News