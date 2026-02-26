On Thursday, 26 February 2026, Julius Malema responded to a blogger's request for comment regarding reports that he and his wife, Mantwa, have split

The viral rumours started on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, following a post by the controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula

Following Malema's response, some social media users defended him, while others stood by Musa Khawula

Julius Malema responded to rumours that he and his wife, Mantwa, had split. Image: julius.malema.sello/Instagram, Musa Khawula/YouTube

Source: UGC

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Julius Malema broke his silence after rumours that he and his wife Mantwa had divorced surfaced online.

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Malema’s marriage became a topic of discussion after controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula claimed that the EFF leader had divorced his wife. Khawula also alleged that Malema had sent people to bribe him so that he would not make his divorce public.

As speculation swirled regarding the status of Malema’s marriage, blogger Maphephandaba reached out to the seasoned politician for comment.

Julius Malema responds to viral divorce rumours

On Thursday, 26 February, Maphephandaba shared a screenshot of their exchange with Julius Malema on Instagram. The firebrand politician dismissed rumours that he and his wife Mantwa had divorced. In his response, Julius Malema suggested he was considering suing anyone who was spreading the malicious rumour.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Julius Malema's response to divorce rumours

In the comments section, social media users were divided. Some defended Malema and called for people to respect his family, while others insisted that Musa Khawula’s track record speaks for itself and that where there is smoke, there could be fire. Others questioned whether anyone would publicly admit to marital problems, even if they existed.

Here are some of the comments:

therealmisszulu argued:

“Musa does not lie, only time will tell🙌”

lisakanyam said:

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 please Admomo let them be, we don’t need this, we love Juju and his family. He needs a solid wife right next to him, and Mantwa seems to be that and more. During and closer to election year, they do everything possible in the name of electioneering to tarnish Juju's image. Let’s hope that it’s just noise, yhini.”

thando_magwaza claimed:

“They’re still together. I saw them on Valentine’s Day at some restaurant, and they looked happy.”

mlulekimabona remarked:

“Where there is smoke there is fire.”

zosque urged:

“They need to leave CIC alone…they know Malema values his family more than anything, so they want to start nonsense…SUE THEM, CIC.”

princeofegypt555 said:

“Black people enjoy wishing the downfall of other marriages; it’s like they don’t want to see other people happy. I don’t even like Malema and his politics, but leave him alone.”

nicholus_peters asked:

“What were you expecting? 🤷🏿‍♂️ For him to say, ‘Yes, everything is true, we have marital problems?’🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️😂😂😂 Duuh.”

Mzansi reacted to Julius Malema's response to claims that he was divorced. Image: julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula offers cryptic explanation on Malema

This isn't the first time Musa Khawula has made serious allegations about Julius Malema and his marriage.

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula addressed the sudden disappearance of his viral post regarding Julius Malema.

Khawula posted explosive claims about an extramarital affair involving the politician, igniting a firestorm of reactions from the online community. The sudden deletion of the post triggered a massive online debate, with social media users torn between believing the gossip and questioning Musa's credibility.

Source: Briefly News