On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Musa Khawula claimed a prominent political leader is heading for divorce and alleged that people tried to bribe him to stop posting about it

SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis joined the conversation on X(Twitter) with a one-word response

Social media users questioned whether a respected journalist should comment on unverified gossip, while others defended the blogger

Chriselda Zozi Lewis weighed in on Musa Khawula’s claim. Image: Chriseldalewis/X, Musa Khawula/YouTube

Popular SABC reporter and anchor Chriselda Zozi Lewis sparked a flurry of reactions online after reacting to explosive claims made by controversial blogger Musa Khawula about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Khawula once again targeted Malema. He had previously alleged that the politician was involved in an affair, but quickly deleted that post and hinted that there was a reason behind its removal.

This time, Khawula claimed that Julius Malema and his wife were heading for a divorce. He further alleged that people had approached him with a bribe to stop him from posting about the supposed split.

SABC journo reacts to Musa Khawula's Malema claims

As South Africans weighed in on allegations made by Khawula, Chriselda Zozi Lewis joined the chat with a one-word reaction that sparked a flurry of reactions.

Taking to her X (Twitter) account, the SABC reporter was stunned by Musa Khawula’s allegations targeting Julius Malema. Chriselda Zozi Lewis’ post was captioned:

“Hawuuuuu!”

SA reacts to Musa Khawula's claims about top politician's marriage

Her short response sparked immediate debate. Some social media users questioned whether a respected journalist should publicly react to unverified claims. Others wondered if her comment suggested she knew more about the story. A few defended Musa Khawula, arguing that he often breaks stories that later prove true.

Here are some of the reactions:

@sirmandlankuna criticised:

“Gossip journalism now 🙄👎🏿so low of you.”

@sol_analytics asked:

“😂 As a genuine question, do you guys look at him as a superstar rogue journalist the same way an investment banker would look famous rogue investor, for example?”

@m_kobene advised:

“Chriselda, please take notes from the real journalist. No fear. No favour.”

@mr_guluva claimed:

“I now think Musa is an information planter who is given information so he can put it out there, so media outlets and social media platforms can run with it.”

@Leshata_Mokgoba claimed:

“Musa remains the best journalist in South Africa. Everything he has said has been proven true.”

@ChuksieChurex1 said:

“That hawuuuuu is a bait! You wanna go on that story, Babes? We are waiting for your input in the face reporting ☝️”

@Blaq_Mo cautioned:

“Your hawu can be mistaken for hawu you also know or validate the claim. Ake lwe.”

Chriselda Zozi Lewis weighed in on Musa Khawula's explosive allegations. Image: Chriseldalewis

Update on Musa Khawula's murder trial

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explained why Musa Khawula has not yet gone on trial for the alleged murder of his ex-boyfriend.

The NPA revealed that there is an active warrant for Khawula’s arrest that was issued by the Vredenburg Magistrates Court and explained why it has not yet been executed. Khawula was arrested in early 2025 on a separate attempted murder charge linked to a 2021 incident at Mponeng Mine. He was released but remains entangled in multiple legal battles.

