The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explained why Musa Khawula has not yet gone on trial for the alleged murder of his ex-boyfriend

The NPA revealed that there is an active warrant for Khawula’s arrest that was issued by the Vredenburg Magistrates Court and explained why it has not yet been executed

Khawula was arrested in early 2025 on a separate attempted murder charge linked to a 2021 incident at Mponeng Mine. He was released but remains entangled in multiple legal battles

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed why controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula is yet to go on trial for allegedly murdering his ex-boyfriend.

Khawula is back outside after spending some time behind bars following his arrest on an attempted murder charge early in 2025. The charge stems from an incident in Mponeng Mine on 20 February 2021.

After the Musa Khawula murder case in the Western Cape was delayed, the NPA broke its silence and clarified why.

In a report by Daily Sun on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila explained that the delay in Musa Khawula’s murder case in the Western Cape was because he is facing other criminal cases in Gauteng.

Khawula has not been arrested for failing to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court despite an active warrant for his arrest since late 2025.

NPA explains delay in Musa Khawula murder case

Regarding why Khawula has not been arrested for failing to appear before the Vredenburg Magistrates Court, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the delay was linked to logistical challenges and Musa’s ongoing court matters in Gauteng Province.

“The NPA can confirm that a warrant was authorised for the accused to be arrested, but that warrant of arrest must still be executed,” he said.

Ntabazalila shared that there is no definite date when Musa Khawula will appear before a magistrate in the Western Cape because of his pending legal issues in Gauteng. Ntabazalila said that because of his active cases in Gauteng, if they arrest Musa Khawula now, they would have to transport him between the two provinces, which would be a logistical nightmare.

“There's no definite date. His Gauteng matter complicates the situation as the accused will have to be transported between Vredenburg and Gauteng the whole time,” said Ntabazalila.

He said that prosecutors want the Gauteng case finalised first before Musa Khawula faces the music in the Western Cape.

“The senior public prosecutor of Vredenburg has suggested that his Gauteng matter be finalised first before he is sent down to respond to the charges he is facing in Vredenburg,” he said.

Musa Khawula was charged with allegedly killing his ex-lover. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Youtube

What happened between Musa Khawula and his ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared the circumstances that led to Musa Khawula's arrest for allegedly murdering his ex-boyfriend, Wandile Khambule, in March 2022 in Vredenburg.

It's alleged that Khawula went to Khambule’s girlfriend's house, where a verbal altercation ensued. The girlfriend reportedly asked Khambule and Khawula to go outside and resolve their dispute.

Moments later, she heard screams and people shouting at Khawula not to stab Khambule. Khambule allegedly tried to run away, but Khawula chased and stabbed him.

