Social media blogger Musa Khawula is allegedly arrested, according to photos circulating online

Rumours of his arrest have the internet divided, with people saying this highlights the importance of respecting people online

A photo of the gossipmonger at a police station has made rounds, and the charge sheet shows that he made two offences

Musa Khawula is reportedly arrested for two offences. Image: Musa Khawula, @snl

Social media is buzzing after photos of Musa Khawula in prison went viral. This led to the speculation that the gossipmonger was under arrest once again.

Did Musa Khawula get arrested again?

X user @ApheleleJody posted a photo of Musa Khawula allegedly at the police station. The person also took a photo of Musa Khawula's charges, which are Contravening of Cyber Crime Act and Crimen Injuria.

In November 2024, Musa Khawula was slapped with a new warrant of arrest after he made some defamatory remarks against businessman Ze Nxumalo.

Khawula alleged that he cheated on his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, while she was arrested.

At the time, Khawula was ordered to write out an apology and retraction, which he failed to do so.

Netizens weigh in on Musa Khaeula's alleged arrest

Reacting to the news, Mzansi shared mixed thoughts on this, with some saying Musa Khawula does his shenanigans on purpose.

@DarlaForst claimed:

"The fact that the tea he spilt yesterday landed him in there."

@AshleighAmberl1 reacted:

"This is why he needs his own news channel. He puts in the work even though the risk is higher."

@ApheleleJody shared:

"Musa Khawula is arrested for contravention of cybercrimes act yonke lonto leyo and crimen injuria."

@NandiphaKay shared:

"Nah he is doing this on purpose. Every two months he is getting arrested???"

@Gomotsang stated:

"The moment he went for the minister, I knew it was over."

@Curio_Pulse said:

"This guy is a risk take. He'll bounce back."

@Ace_Barb joked:

"At this point, he is a regular there."

Nota arrested over K.O row

In a previous report from Briefly News, former music executive Nota Baloyi was allegedly imprisoned for contempt of court.

Nota Baloyi was meant to serve a 60-day sentence, which began on Thursday, 7 November 2024, at the Leeuwkop Prison.

