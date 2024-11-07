Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula faces yet another arrest warrant for defying a court order

This is for the defamatory remarks he made against businessman Ze Nxumalo alleging that he cheated on his wife

South African social netizens were not exactly shocked by the news, and many people reacted with worry and some with relief

Musa Khawula could possibly get arrested yet again. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Youtube

Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula might be going back to jail. He was issued a new arrest warrant.

Arrest warrant for Musa Khawula

According to City Press, Musa Khawula defied a court order ordering him to apologise to businessman Ze Nxumalo and his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo. Khawula alleged that he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant.

In the order, Khawula was ordered to apologise and retract his statement, which he failed to do so.

He was also told to never make mention of the couple on his social media platforms.

Mzansi reacts to news of Khawula's warrant of arrest

Peeps responded to the news, with people saying they were worried for his safety, while some expressed relief.

@Owomthetho advised:

"The fans of Musa must tell him, 'The law is not his mother’s garden.'"

@superkay_m stated:

"He would rather be jailed this one than apologize."

@Sicelo_702black shared:

"Lock him up. He always comes back with the juiciest gossip once released that one 😂😂"

@KarenMScotts stated:

"Our law has every intention to arrest South Africa. The mention of illegal immigrants being arrested. Watch them become mute."

@leeraneito stated:

"December will not be the same without Musa. This can't be."

@KatlehojamesK shared:

"Nota and now Musa. These two are a menace."

@Mabokisi asked:

"Oh, what a surprise! Musa Khawula defying a court order? It's almost like he's making a career out of collecting arrest warrants at this point. Who would've thought?"

Nota faces prison time over K.O row

In a previous report from Briefly News, music executive Nota Baloyi has allegedly been imprisoned for contempt of court.

Nota Baloyi would reportedly serve a 60-day sentence from Thursday, 7 November, at the Leeuwkop Prison.

Mzansi said Nota's imprisonment highlights the importance of facing repercussions of making allegations with no substance.

