Musa Khawula was rumoured to be dead on Tuesday, 21 August, but that was confirmed to be false

The controversial blogger is reportedly serving 60 days behind bars after he failed to appear in court

Musa Khawula faces multiple cases, including the murder of his ex-partner Wandile Khambule, claiming it was self-defence

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula is reportedly not dead. Rumours of Musa Khawula having died circulated on social media on Tuesday, 21 August.

Musa Khawula is alive and in prison for 60 days. Image: Screenshot of Musa Khawula

Source: Youtube

Musa Khawula death rumours debunked

The self-proclaimed Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula, is reportedly alive and well. However, according to a report from Sunday World, the controversial celebrity blogger is behind bars after failing to appear in court.

Khawula made a brief court appearance this week, wearing orange overalls. His case has been postponed until he secures a lawyer after his previous attorney allegedly dropped him.

Why was Musa Khawula arrested?

Musa Khawula appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court in July when he was arrested.

Khawula is a suspect in the murder of his ex-partner Wandile Khambule, who he confessed in a YouTube video that it was self-defence.

However, when he appeared in court for that case, he was arrested for contempt of court. Khawula made defamatory allegations against Fikile Mbalula's wife, Nozuko Mbalula, and he was served.

How South Africans feel about Musa being alive?

Several people reacted with relief that Musa Khawula was alleged to have passed away. The likes of Somizi Mhlongo were sceptical to believe the reports, so he wrote on his Instagram page: "When he hears that he’s died. Ps: I do not believe until he himself announces that he has died or if I go to the funeral."

This is how Mzansi responded:

lol@matome_07 responded:

"Slay queens might have opened their most expensive champagnes last night thinking their woes are over only to realize that is not true."

@MsKabzela said:

"Serving 60 days for contempt of court? Seriously? Musa Khawula's having it rough already."

@Tum_Tumy_ added:

"I can already hear him laughing after hearing the news."

Ntsiki Mazwai advises Musa Khawula to focus on his case

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai had called out Musa Khawula over his controversial and disrespectful comments towards celebrities.

Mazwai advised Musa that he has other bigger things to worry about, including his murder case and other lawsuits.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News