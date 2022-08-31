Rumours have been swirling that controversial Twitter blogger Musa Khawula took Wandile Khambule's life

Musa Khawula faces serious allegations that he was responsible for a violent attack against Wandile Khambule

Some netizens reacted to the latest news about Musa Khawula's crime by calling for him to be cancelled, but others are not convinced

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Musa Khawula is in the headlines following details of how he allegedly stabbed Wandile Khambule to death. Musa Khawula's supposed victim left behind his life partner Sweetness Japhta who is speaking out against the blogger.

More details about Musa Khawula's violent crime emerged after the victim's girlfriend, Sweetness Japhta, spoke out. Image: Instagram/@khawulamusa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula has built a large platform, and the accusations against him have caused a major stir on the socials. Musa Khawula has many South Africans questioning why he would not be in jail for his crimes.

Musa Khawula allegedly killed Wandile Khambule in a rage

According to Sunday World, a woman named Sweetness Japhta told the publication that Musa allegedly murdered her then-boyfriend on 4 March 2022. Sweetness gave details about rumours swirling for months that Musa murdered someone, as reported by Swisher Post. She claims the crime happened in Vredenburg when Musa came to her house to see Wandile, whom the blogger was interested in romantically.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to Sweetness, Wandile refused to speak to Musa after rejecting him, and then they went outside. Sweetness says she heard people screaming and saw Musa chasing the victim with a big knife before stabbing him. She said:

"I remember his last words before he died, he begged and pleaded with Khawula to forgive him if he had done anything wrong. I then asked Khawula what my partner had done to him, and he said ‘this is our dog and I have killed him’.”

Sunday World reports that the police spokesperson in the Western Cape opened an investigation on the matter. Musa appeared in court on 7 March and is due to return in June, but he has maintained that what he did was self-defence despite his post in April, where he denied knowing Wandile. Musa said to the police:

"I asked to speak to him outside, [and] as soon as we were outside no talking took place. Wandile said [that] it was good [that] I came to see him because today he is going to finish me. Wandile reached for a beer bottle and threw it at me, he hit my injured arm, breaking the cast. There was a knife close by the sink [and] I reached out for it and stabbed him to get him off me.”

Tweeps divided over Musa Khawula's story

Most netizens felt that Musa should be cancelled because his story does not make sense. Others thought they were powerful people who wanted to see Musa's downfall.

@Jenny_Oliphant1 commented:

"The Musa Khawula version of events does not add up, they were moes outside, how could you grab a knife close by the sink when you're outside, this justice system is keen on protecting perpetrators, why is #MusaKhawula not arrested yet?"

@TboozeSA commented:

"Have this feeling someone high up is fighting back using the media."

@JustLis021 commented:

"Looks like they dug this up because they don’t like the competition."

@AdolfMathebula commented:

"I’m sure half of the people following him know this. They just don’t care because he entertains them."

@TwirraZA commented:

"Surprised that #MusaKhawulaMustFall isn’t trending. Y’all cancel people for the smallest things, even tweets from 2010, but are busy coddling a murderer and gossipmonger?"

@TOXICWAL commented:

"Why yall not cancelling this guy vele?"

"It's for stats": SA reacts to latest developments in Musa's case against Moshe

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki and Twitter blogger Musa Khawula are still at odds following their weekend physical altercation at Sunninghill's White House.

According to ZAlebs, the fight erupted because of Moshe, who was offended by a post the unfiltered celeb news blogger shared on his timeline on Saturday. All hell broke loose when they met on Sunday at a groove.

Musa has since taken to social media to announce that he has opened a common assault case against the Gomora actor. Earlier today, 24 August, Musa posted a screenshot revealing that Moshe was being investigated by police

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News