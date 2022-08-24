Gomora actor Moshe Ndiki and Twitter entertainment commentator Musa Khawula got into a fight this past weekend, causing a social media frenzy

Musa has since opened an assault case against Moshe after a video of the heated brawl went viral on the internet

Many Netizens have flocked to Khawula's post about the case with mixed feelings, as many believe Musa deserved to be beaten

Moshe Ndiki is being investigated by police following an assault case laid against him opened by Musa Khawula. Image: @moshendiki/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Moshe Ndiki and Twitter blogger Musa Khawula are still at odds following their weekend physical altercation at Sunninghill's White House.

According to ZAlebs, the fight erupted because Moshe was offended by a post the unfiltered celeb news blogger shared on his timeline on Saturday. All hell broke loose when they met on Sunday at a groove.

Musa has since taken to social media to announce that he has opened a common assault case against the Gomora actor. Earlier today, 24 August, Musa posted a screenshot revealing that Moshe was being investigated by police. He said in the caption:

"Now that we are done clout-chasing, ya'll tell Moshe Ndiki that an investigating officer has been assigned to my assault case against him. See you soon boo."

Musa Khawula shared the following screenshot on Twitter:

Mzansi peeps react to Musa's assault case details

@BafanaSurprise said:

"I hope this can encourage those who always treat Twitter like a police station. You did well by opening a case, let the law take its cause. Justice will prevail."

@kateBaloyi1 wrote:

"Do you believe in the justice system after they failed to arrest you for murder? You murdered someone, yet you’re still free, but you think Moshe will be arrested for assault? LOL"

@mkhulumkhonto shared:

"This case will be thrown out of court. The evidence is there that you insult people and you still have a murder case. I just hope all the people you have attacked open cases of defamation of character."

@ph3mI posted:

"Lol, do you not know? Such cases go NOWHERE in South Africa. All of this is for record-keeping and stats "

@hlangu_m replied:

"Tomorrow you will receive an SMS saying your case has been closed."

@MampuruKatleho added:

"Yet you claimed you're the one who won the fight‍..."

