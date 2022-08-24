Actor Moshe Ndiki from Gomora and Twitter user Musa have recently engaged in an online and physical brawl

As a result, Khawula opened an assault case against Ndiki and began a petition to have him fired from all of his jobs, particularly his acting ones

Mzansi people have reacted with mixed emotions to the petition, which has nearly 1000 signatures in support of Musa's stance

The feud between Gomora actor Moshe Ndiki and entertainment commentator Musa Khawula is far from over. This follows a heated fistfight between the two over the weekend.

Musa Khawula's petition is receiving more support than expected. Image: @moshendiki/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

On Twitter, user @Enhlebutterfly shared a screenshot of Musa's petition, which he started after receiving a public beating from Moshe. According to the photo, nearly 1 000 people have signed the petition to have the Gomora star suspended from the popular soapie following Khawula's alleged assault.

On Twitter, @Enhlebutterfly shared the following petition screenshot:

"It's the fact that almost 1 000 people have signed, nikhohlakele. You don't show up in these numbers when there is a service delivery strike mara firing people nihamba phambili."

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions to Khawula's petition

@gogo_mmabatho said:

"Imagine, they were not even there when the incident happened. They probably know everything in detail."

@MacKhayee wrote:

"Some people love Musa’s content openly, while some of you pretend to hate it, yet you know everything he tweets."

@MrMbosh shared:

"When it's homosexual males, ppl are expected to turn a blind eye to violence. Somizi is a convicted sexual assault offender and perjurer, but life still goes on. Fresh lost a lot on mere allegations. Moshe must go."

@its_skoma posted:

"Moshe ain't getting fired, that's one thing I'm sure of. Musa always bullies celebrities and this time around one of them stood up for himself and aced him. If that ain't applauded by his colleagues SILENTLY AND PRIVATELY, then I don't know."

@papzen2016 replied:

"It's only black people who will unite to take one of their own down. Yet you get surprised when other nations are prospering at our own expense. We need to change and reflect."

@KeabetsweMoitsi added:

"Guys, just report this petition. Don't stress yourself. What happened to that Mihlali petition?"

Musa Khawula started more than just a petition to fight back against Moshe. According to Sunday World, he also opened a common assault case against Ndiki. Khawula shared the following case details on Twitter:

