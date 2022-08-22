Moshe Ndiki took to Twitter to criticise Twitter blogger Musa Khawula for making false claims about him

Ndiki provided a title deed as proof that he owns the property he was accused of renting out with his ex-husband Phelo Bala

Many netizens have taken to Moshe's comments section, advising the Gomora star not to worry about being shaded by Khawula

Moshe Ndiki has taken to social media to call out fake stories going around created by Musa Khawula. Image: @moshendiki/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Actor Moshe Ndiki from the television series Gomora and social media entertainment commentator Musa Khawula have been arguing on the timeline.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, 21 August 2022, Khawula shared a photo of Moshe with a cute dog he claimed Moshe got after his divorce from Phelo Bala. Khawula went on to reveal that the marital apartment Bala and Ndiki lived in together is rented.

"Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. he also can't act, can he?"

Moshe, clearly irritated by the post, responded with a heated tweet to Khawula. He decided that words would not suffice, so he drew some proof. He primarily addressed the apartment ownership claims by providing a title deed stating indisputably that he is the owner of the apartment he shared with Bala while they were married. Moshe shared the following title deed on Twitter:

SA peeps react to Moshe's heated post

@RendiPhanuels said:

"You went to fetch him "

@TshepoDiamondD wrote:

"The way entertainers have fragile ego's, I mean really??? Uyiqaba yaz."

@tylercross25 shared:

"Oh moshe, there's no need to post such sensitive information to prove a wannabe gossip wrong"

@Ayola_M posted:

"You know that clown doesnt even fact check"

@nhlangu1 replied:

"Don't you know that Musa is our modern day Bona & Drum magazine combined?"

@Tay_Dlamini added:

"don’t even bother with this one"

Gomora viewers unimpressed with Moshe Ndiki’s acting in latest episode

Briefly News previously reported that Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character. The media personality portrays the character of a teacher at Gomora High School named Andile Faku.

Moshe recently joined the third season of the telenovela but the viewers are no longer happy with his acting skills. Moshe was dragged on the timeline following the latest episode of the show.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to let the producers know that Moshe's character is "annoying". Many said Moshe Ndiki can't act because that's how he is in real life. Some alleged that he got the par because of his huge following on social media, reports ZAlebs.

